 

Philip Morris International Announces the Nomination of International Executives to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 11:22  |  60   |   |   

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced in the 2021 Proxy Statement filed today that its Board of Directors has nominated two new members, Dr. Juan José Daboub and Mr. Shlomo Yanai.

Additionally, Mr. Jacek Olczak has been nominated to the Board following the announcement of his appointment as CEO, a role he will assume immediately following the Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 5.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philip Morris International Inc!
Short
Basispreis 96,80€
Hebel 10,43
Ask 0,71
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 78,53€
Hebel 8,44
Ask 0,90
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Dr. Juan José Daboub
 Dr. Daboub is an entrepreneurially minded professional who started his career as an engineer before moving into government. In 1999, he was the youngest senior cabinet member in El Salvador, serving first as Chief of Staff to the president and then as Minister of Finance. Later, as a Managing Director at the World Bank Group, he was credited with having driven several corporate initiatives and reforms, including leading the institution’s global agenda on governance and anti-corruption. In the last decade, Dr. Daboub has focused on climate adaptation and energy transition through public and private investment vehicles and not-for-profit organizations, including as Chair of the Council on Climate Change at the World Economic Forum and founding CEO of the Global Adaptation Institute. He is currently President of The Daboub Partnership and of ThinkHUGE USA-Central America Job Creation Council.

Mr. Lucio Noto, PMI’s interim Chairman, welcomed the nomination, saying: “Juan José fully embraces PMI’s commitment to delivering a smoke-free future. Juan José’s experience across multiple business sectors, combined with his deep understanding of geopolitics and international institutions, will be a great addition to the PMI board.”

Dr. Daboub studied industrial engineering at North Carolina State University in the United States, where he earned a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, and a PhD.

Mr. Shlomo Yanai
 Mr. Yanai was President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from 2007 to 2012. In that time, he led the company’s international expansion and increased annual revenues by nearly USD 10 billion. Prior to that, Mr. Yanai was President and CEO of ADAMA (formerly Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd.) for three years. His time at those organizations and later as a board member or Chair of several other companies in the pharma space, as well as his current position as Chairman of the Board of Lumenis, a medical devices company, have given Mr. Yanai a solid understanding of the science behind drug discovery, development, and regulation. He also served in the Israeli Defense Forces for more than 30 years, reaching the rank of Major General. In his military career, Mr. Yanai worked extensively with politicians and public sector bodies.

Seite 1 von 3
Philip Morris International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International Announces the Nomination of International Executives to Its Board of Directors Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced in the 2021 Proxy Statement filed today that its Board of Directors has nominated two new members, Dr. Juan José Daboub and Mr. Shlomo Yanai. Additionally, Mr. Jacek Olczak has been …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.03.21
Zwischen Helikoptergeld und Blase – Wie kommt man durch diese Phase?
08.03.21
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the Company’s Commitment to Equality
04.03.21
Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share
02.03.21
Public Support Innovative Approaches to Reducing Smoking Rates, Reveals New International Survey from Philip Morris International

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
80
Philip Morris Int. - Zigaretten non-US