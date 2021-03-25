Philip Morris International Announces the Nomination of International Executives to Its Board of Directors

Additionally, Mr. Jacek Olczak has been nominated to the Board following the announcement of his appointment as CEO, a role he will assume immediately following the Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 5.

Dr. Juan José Daboub

Dr. Daboub is an entrepreneurially minded professional who started his career as an engineer before moving into government. In 1999, he was the youngest senior cabinet member in El Salvador, serving first as Chief of Staff to the president and then as Minister of Finance. Later, as a Managing Director at the World Bank Group, he was credited with having driven several corporate initiatives and reforms, including leading the institution’s global agenda on governance and anti-corruption. In the last decade, Dr. Daboub has focused on climate adaptation and energy transition through public and private investment vehicles and not-for-profit organizations, including as Chair of the Council on Climate Change at the World Economic Forum and founding CEO of the Global Adaptation Institute. He is currently President of The Daboub Partnership and of ThinkHUGE USA-Central America Job Creation Council.

Mr. Lucio Noto, PMI’s interim Chairman, welcomed the nomination, saying: “Juan José fully embraces PMI’s commitment to delivering a smoke-free future. Juan José’s experience across multiple business sectors, combined with his deep understanding of geopolitics and international institutions, will be a great addition to the PMI board.”

Dr. Daboub studied industrial engineering at North Carolina State University in the United States, where he earned a bachelor’s degree, a master’s degree, and a PhD.

Mr. Shlomo Yanai

Mr. Yanai was President and CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from 2007 to 2012. In that time, he led the company’s international expansion and increased annual revenues by nearly USD 10 billion. Prior to that, Mr. Yanai was President and CEO of ADAMA (formerly Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd.) for three years. His time at those organizations and later as a board member or Chair of several other companies in the pharma space, as well as his current position as Chairman of the Board of Lumenis, a medical devices company, have given Mr. Yanai a solid understanding of the science behind drug discovery, development, and regulation. He also served in the Israeli Defense Forces for more than 30 years, reaching the rank of Major General. In his military career, Mr. Yanai worked extensively with politicians and public sector bodies.