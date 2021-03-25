 

Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Receives $10.5 Million Order for Residential Electric Vehicle Chargers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 11:30  |  37   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), has received a $10.5 million purchase order for 30,000 7kW residential EV charging systems. Coolisys received the purchase order in conjunction with entering into a three-year Purchase and Resale Agreement (“Agreement”) for the residential chargers with Origin Micro and its subsidiary, iNetSupply.com (collectively, “iNet”). Coolisys anticipates that it will, in connection with fulfilling the purchase order, sell accessories to the residential charging EV systems in the approximate amount of $1.5 million through iNet. The 7kW wall-mount charging system runs on 208/240 volts and is compatible with the SAE J1772 charging connector, with the option to add an adapter to charge Tesla vehicles.

iNet is a leader in distributing new products for many popular brands including Lenovo, Dell, HP and Cisco through its strong relationships with traditional and e-commerce channels and platforms. The 7kW wall-mount residential charger and its peripherals will be available for purchase and preorder at iNetSupply.com. We expect that the 7kW wall-mount charger and peripherals will during the next few months be listed on Newegg.com, NeweggBusiness.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com and Walmart.com. iNet is highly regarded for delivering product integrity and customer service to businesses and consumers.

iNet’s President, Donald G. Doney, Jr. stated, “The future of humanity’s daily transportation lies in the development of EV and EV infrastructure. Affordable, rapid charging of those millions of EV’s requires expertly engineered devices that are easy to use and install. We are excited to enter this agreement with Coolisys and navigate the growth of Coolisys’ groundbreaking residential line of chargers to the public.”

Coolisys’ President and CEO, Amos Kohn said, “We are pleased to announce this purchase and resale agreement with iNet along with our second purchase order from iNet. We look forward to cultivating the opportunities that iNet can provide in what we anticipate being a burgeoning relationship. iNet provides the level of experience, knowledge, integrity, and professionalism that we believe to be required to launch, manage, and grow our residential EV charging product line. We believe our EV residential charger product line will be well positioned to address the expected rapid expansion of infrastructure required to support broad adoption of electric vehicles globally.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Receives $10.5 Million Order for Residential Electric Vehicle Chargers Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), has received a $10.5 million purchase order for 30,000 7kW …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
U.S. Healthcare Enterprises Speed Up Adoption of Digital Services as COVID-19 Requires ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer