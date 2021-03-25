Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Power Electronics Receives $10.5 Million Order for Residential Electric Vehicle Chargers

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp. (“Coolisys”), has received a $10.5 million purchase order for 30,000 7kW residential EV charging systems. Coolisys received the purchase order in conjunction with entering into a three-year Purchase and Resale Agreement (“Agreement”) for the residential chargers with Origin Micro and its subsidiary, iNetSupply.com (collectively, “iNet”). Coolisys anticipates that it will, in connection with fulfilling the purchase order, sell accessories to the residential charging EV systems in the approximate amount of $1.5 million through iNet. The 7kW wall-mount charging system runs on 208/240 volts and is compatible with the SAE J1772 charging connector, with the option to add an adapter to charge Tesla vehicles.

iNet is a leader in distributing new products for many popular brands including Lenovo, Dell, HP and Cisco through its strong relationships with traditional and e-commerce channels and platforms. The 7kW wall-mount residential charger and its peripherals will be available for purchase and preorder at iNetSupply.com. We expect that the 7kW wall-mount charger and peripherals will during the next few months be listed on Newegg.com, NeweggBusiness.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com and Walmart.com. iNet is highly regarded for delivering product integrity and customer service to businesses and consumers.

iNet’s President, Donald G. Doney, Jr. stated, “The future of humanity’s daily transportation lies in the development of EV and EV infrastructure. Affordable, rapid charging of those millions of EV’s requires expertly engineered devices that are easy to use and install. We are excited to enter this agreement with Coolisys and navigate the growth of Coolisys’ groundbreaking residential line of chargers to the public.”

Coolisys’ President and CEO, Amos Kohn said, “We are pleased to announce this purchase and resale agreement with iNet along with our second purchase order from iNet. We look forward to cultivating the opportunities that iNet can provide in what we anticipate being a burgeoning relationship. iNet provides the level of experience, knowledge, integrity, and professionalism that we believe to be required to launch, manage, and grow our residential EV charging product line. We believe our EV residential charger product line will be well positioned to address the expected rapid expansion of infrastructure required to support broad adoption of electric vehicles globally.”