init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisation specialist presents successful result for corona year 2020

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend
init increases consolidated net profit by 32 per cent
In addition, the higher dividend is intended to allow shareholders to share in the company's success. The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Annual General Meeting to raise the dividend to EUR 0.55 (previous year: EUR 0.40).
The Managing Board considered it particularly pleasing that even in the corona crisis year, the company succeeded in increasing revenues by more than 15 per cent to a new record of EUR 180.7m (previous year: EUR 156.5m), thus meeting its long-term growth target. The increase in operating earnings (EBIT) of around 21 per cent to EUR 19.6m (previous year: EUR 16.2m) was even stronger. The EBIT margin thus rose further to 10.9 per cent (previous year: 10.4 per cent).
