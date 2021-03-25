 

DGAP-News init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisation specialist presents successful result for corona year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 11:53  |  46   |   |   

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend
init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisation specialist presents successful result for corona year 2020

25.03.2021 / 11:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

init increases consolidated net profit by 32 per cent 
  • The Managing Board proposes to raise dividend to EUR 0.55 (previous year EUR 0.40)
  • Digitalisation in public transport is driving growth
  • Innovations open up new areas of application


init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) once again presented a successful result at today's annual press and analyst conference. Despite the coronavirus adversities encountered in 2020, the leading international digitalisation specialist for public transport comfortably accomplished its growth targets for revenues and earnings, and in some cases set new records. Particularly gratifying for init shareholders: earnings per share improved from EUR 1.13 to EUR 1.50. This was due to the 32 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to EUR 14.9m. The init share gained a total of 46 per cent in value in 2020. Just recently, the share price reached a historical high of EUR 41.20.

In addition, the higher dividend is intended to allow shareholders to share in the company's success. The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Annual General Meeting to raise the dividend to EUR 0.55 (previous year: EUR 0.40).

The Managing Board considered it particularly pleasing that even in the corona crisis year, the company succeeded in increasing revenues by more than 15 per cent to a new record of EUR 180.7m (previous year: EUR 156.5m), thus meeting its long-term growth target. The increase in operating earnings (EBIT) of around 21 per cent to EUR 19.6m (previous year: EUR 16.2m) was even stronger. The EBIT margin thus rose further to 10.9 per cent (previous year: 10.4 per cent).

Seite 1 von 4


init innovation in traffic systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisation specialist presents successful result for corona year 2020 DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisation specialist presents successful result for corona year 2020 25.03.2021 / 11:53 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA FY 2020 marked by accretive capital recycling further supporting shareholder value ...
DGAP-News: TUI zur Hauptversammlung 2021: Impfkampagnen, Einsatz von Schnelltests und Fortschritte bei der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA resolves on share buy-back program with a volume of up to 500 million euro
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2021 beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 0,70 Euro je Aktie
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions erzielt 2020 Umsatzwachstum um 26 % auf EUR 61,8 Mio. und deutliche Verbesserung des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers setzt den Platzierungspreis für die neuen Aktien aus ...
Hörmann Vehicle Engineering GmbH: Europas erste Wasserstoff-Bahn
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 - Profitables ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen wants to be climate-neutral by 2040
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG BESCHLIESST AUSGABE VON RUND 5 MIO. AKTIEN ZU EUR 1,54 PRO AKTIE IM RAHMEN EINER ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : CONSERVATORIUM AND TITAN ARRANGEMENTS BECOME UNCONDITIONAL
DGAP-DD: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CureVac erweitert Analyse der klinischen Studie für COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV um Phase ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Siemens Healthineers AG: Siemens Healthineers beschließt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen unter ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:53 Uhr
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisierungs-Spezialist legt für Corona-Jahr 2020 Erfolgsbilanz vor (deutsch)
11:53 Uhr
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisierungs-Spezialist legt für Corona-Jahr 2020 Erfolgsbilanz vor
23.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 15. März bis 19. März 2021 (deutsch)
23.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 15. März bis 19. März 2021
23.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 15 March - 19 March 2021
16.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 9. März bis 12. März 2021 (deutsch)
16.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Stand des Aktienrückkaufes vom 9. März bis 12. März 2021
16.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 9 March - 12 March 2021
10.03.21
init innovation hebt die Dividende an
10.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Vorstand schlägt dem Aufsichtsrat eine Erhöhung der Dividende auf 0,55 Euro pro Aktie vor (Vorjahr: 0,40 Euro) (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.03.21
2.238
Init: Perle gelingt Turnaround