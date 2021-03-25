DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Dividend

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisation specialist presents successful result for corona year 2020



25.03.2021 / 11:53

The Managing Board proposes to raise dividend to EUR 0.55 (previous year EUR 0.40)

Digitalisation in public transport is driving growth

Innovations open up new areas of application



init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) once again presented a successful result at today's annual press and analyst conference. Despite the coronavirus adversities encountered in 2020, the leading international digitalisation specialist for public transport comfortably accomplished its growth targets for revenues and earnings, and in some cases set new records. Particularly gratifying for init shareholders: earnings per share improved from EUR 1.13 to EUR 1.50. This was due to the 32 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to EUR 14.9m. The init share gained a total of 46 per cent in value in 2020. Just recently, the share price reached a historical high of EUR 41.20.

In addition, the higher dividend is intended to allow shareholders to share in the company's success. The Managing Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Annual General Meeting to raise the dividend to EUR 0.55 (previous year: EUR 0.40).

The Managing Board considered it particularly pleasing that even in the corona crisis year, the company succeeded in increasing revenues by more than 15 per cent to a new record of EUR 180.7m (previous year: EUR 156.5m), thus meeting its long-term growth target. The increase in operating earnings (EBIT) of around 21 per cent to EUR 19.6m (previous year: EUR 16.2m) was even stronger. The EBIT margin thus rose further to 10.9 per cent (previous year: 10.4 per cent).