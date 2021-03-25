G1 Therapeutics’ COSELA (trilaciclib) Included in Two Updated National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that COSELA (trilaciclib) has been added to two updated National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines): the Treatment Guidelines for Small Cell Lung Cancer and the Supportive Care Guidelines for Hematopoietic Growth Factors. These guidelines document evidence-based, consensus-driven management to ensure that all patients receive preventive, diagnostic, treatment, and supportive services that are most likely to lead to optimal outcomes.

The NCCN Guidelines incorporate real-time updates in keeping with the rapid advancements in the field of cancer research and management. The development of these guidelines is an ongoing and iterative process based on a critical review of the best available evidence and derivation of recommendations by a multidisciplinary panel of experts in the field of cancer.

“The inclusion of COSELA in these NCCN guidelines is critical, as they are the standard resource for determining best course of treatment and supportive care for people living with cancer, and as such will enable healthcare providers to make informed decisions when treating patients with small cell lung cancer,” said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “COSELA is an innovative product; it is the first and only proactive multilineage myeloprotection agent for use in extensive stage small cell lung cancer. We welcome the rapid and simultaneous inclusion in both updated guidelines which reinforces COSELA’s clinical utility and importance to patients.”

The NCCN guidelines are made available free of charge to clinical professionals in the United States and internationally. In addition, patient resources including user-friendly versions of NCCN guidelines are available to patients and their families. For more information, visit http://www.nccn.org.

About COSELA (trilaciclib)

COSELATM (trilaciclib) is the first and only myeloprotection therapy to help decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression. Administered intravenously as a 30-minute infusion within four hours prior to the start of chemotherapy, COSELA helps proactively deliver multilineage myeloprotection to patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) being treated with chemotherapy. COSELA is indicated to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for ES-SCLC.