 

Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces 2020 Annual Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 11:55  |  29   |   |   

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”, TSX: PVF.WT) announced today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are stated in US dollars.

The Company generated net income of $91 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to a net loss of $129 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was primarily driven by valuation gains on the decrease in value of the warrant liability as a result of the change in market price of Partners Value Investments L.P., foreign currency gains on CAD denominated preferred shares, higher dividend income, and lower investment valuation losses during the year, partially offset by decreased interest income and higher income taxes paid.

The market price of a Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) share was $41.27 as at December 31, 2020 (2019 – $38.53).

Consolidated Statements of Operations



For the years ended December 31
(Thousands, US dollars)

      
              2020       2019  
Investment income                      
Dividends             $ 84,935     $ 74,668  
Other investment income               3,305       7,939  
                88,240       82,607  
Expenses                      
Operating expenses               (942 )     (2,048 )
Financing costs               (1,979 )     (210 )
Retractable preferred share dividends               (25,618 )     (24,128 )
                59,701       56,221  
Other items                      
Investment valuation loss               (2,394 )     (4,740 )
Warrant liability valuation gain (loss)               38,018       (117,063 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs               (2,575 )     (2,722 )
Current tax expense               (1,649 )     (6,496 )
Deferred tax (expense) recovery               (6,877 )     6,215  
Foreign currency gain (loss)               6,574       (60,028 )
Net income (loss)             $ 90,798     $ (128,613 )

Financial Profile

The Company’s principal investment is its interest in 129 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield. This represents a 9% interest as at December 31, 2020. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company’s Statement of Financial Position:

Statement of Financial Position

As at December 31
(Thousands, US dollars, except per share amounts) 		  2020     2019
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 316,709   $ 99,488
Accounts receivable and other assets   47,700     21,985
Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1   5,313,865     4,961,496
Other investments carried at fair value   586,574     465,380
  $ 6,264,848   $ 5,548,349
Liabilities and Equity          
Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 15,604   $ 21,120
Corporate Borrowings   117,286     75
Preferred shares2   694,148     454,076
Warrant liability   332,083     368,039
Deferred taxes3   654,217     608,876
    1,813,338     1,452,186
Equity          
Common equity   4,451,509     4,096,163
Preferred equity   1    
  $ 6,264,848   $ 5,548,349
  1. The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of approximately 129 million Brookfield shares on a post-split basis with a quoted market value of $41.27 per share as at December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – $38.53). Brookfield completed a three-for-two stock split on April 1, 2020.
  2. Represents $706 million of retractable preferred shares less $12 million of unamortized issue costs as at December 31, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – $462 million less $8 million).
  3. The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Company recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Company’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non-capital losses.

For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416-956-5142.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “potential” and “estimated” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Company’s potential future income taxes.

Although the Company believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces 2020 Annual Results TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”, TSX: PVF.WT) announced today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are stated in US dollars. The Company generated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin