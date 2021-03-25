Partners Value Split Corp. Announces 2020 Annual Results

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company” TSX: PVS.PR.D, PVS.PR.E, PVS.PR.F, PVS.PR.G, PVS.PR.H, PVS.PR.I) announced today that the net asset value per unit was $111.14 at December 31, 2020. All amounts are in US dollars.



Income available for distribution for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $57 million compared to $51 million in the prior year.