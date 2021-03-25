 

Partners Value Split Corp. Announces 2020 Annual Results

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company” TSX: PVS.PR.D, PVS.PR.E, PVS.PR.F, PVS.PR.G, PVS.PR.H, PVS.PR.I) announced today that the net asset value per unit was $111.14 at December 31, 2020. All amounts are in US dollars.

Income available for distribution for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $57 million compared to $51 million in the prior year.

Net asset value per unit consists of one preferred share and one capital share. The net asset value per unit is posted monthly on our website at www.partnersvaluesplit.com.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

As at and for the years ended December 31
(USD Thousands) 		    2020         2019  
Income              
Investment income   $ 57,663       $ 51,461  
Expenses              
Operating     (373 )       (282 )
Income available for distribution     57,290         51,179  
Distributions paid on senior preferred shares and debentures     (25,621 )       (22,645 )
Income available for distribution to junior preferred and capital shares     31,669         28,534  
Amortization of share issuance costs     (2,548 )       (1,982 )
Change in unrealized and realized value of investment     327,337         1,550,962  
Unrealized foreign exchange loss     (19,325 )       (30,796 )
Net comprehensive income   $ 337,133       $ 1,546,718  
Net assets   $ 4,202,278       $ 3,978,210  
Quarterly distribution rate per senior preferred share (C$)              
–Class AA, Series 6   $ 0.2813       $ 0.2813  
–Class AA, Series 7     0.3438         0.3438  
–Class AA, Series 8     0.3000         0.3000  
–Class AA, Series 9     0.3063         0.3063  
–Class AA, Series 10     0.2938         -  
–Class AA, Series 11     0.2969         -  

Partners Value Split Corp. owns 120 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) which generate cash flow through dividend payments that fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares, and provide the holders of the Company's capital shares the opportunity to participate in any capital appreciation of Brookfield shares.

