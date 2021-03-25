Partners Value Split Corp. Announces 2020 Annual Results
TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company” TSX: PVS.PR.D, PVS.PR.E, PVS.PR.F, PVS.PR.G, PVS.PR.H, PVS.PR.I) announced today that the net asset value per
unit was $111.14 at December 31, 2020. All amounts are in US dollars.
Income available for distribution for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $57 million compared to $51 million in the prior year.
Net asset value per unit consists of one preferred share and one capital share. The net asset value per unit is posted monthly on our website at www.partnersvaluesplit.com.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
As at and for the years ended December 31
(USD Thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Income
|Investment income
|$
|57,663
|$
|51,461
|Expenses
|Operating
|(373
|)
|(282
|)
|Income available for distribution
|57,290
|51,179
|Distributions paid on senior preferred shares and debentures
|(25,621
|)
|(22,645
|)
|Income available for distribution to junior preferred and capital shares
|31,669
|28,534
|Amortization of share issuance costs
|(2,548
|)
|(1,982
|)
|Change in unrealized and realized value of investment
|327,337
|1,550,962
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss
|(19,325
|)
|(30,796
|)
|Net comprehensive income
|$
|337,133
|$
|1,546,718
|Net assets
|$
|4,202,278
|$
|3,978,210
|Quarterly distribution rate per senior preferred share (C$)
|–Class AA, Series 6
|$
|0.2813
|$
|0.2813
|–Class AA, Series 7
|0.3438
|0.3438
|–Class AA, Series 8
|0.3000
|0.3000
|–Class AA, Series 9
|0.3063
|0.3063
|–Class AA, Series 10
|0.2938
|-
|–Class AA, Series 11
|0.2969
|-
Partners Value Split Corp. owns 120 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) which generate cash flow through dividend payments that fund quarterly fixed cumulative preferential dividends for the holders of the Company’s preferred shares, and provide the holders of the Company's capital shares the opportunity to participate in any capital appreciation of Brookfield shares.
