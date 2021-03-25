 

LogPoint Only SIEM provider Awarded EAL 3+ Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 12:00  |  28   |   |   

LogPoint now delivers the only SIEM in the world with Common Criteria EAL 3+ certification. It documents LogPoint software meeting the rigorous quality standards required by critical infrastructure industries, defense, intelligence and law enforcement.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the global cybersecurity innovator, announces their SIEM receiving a trusted Common Criteria EAL 3+ re-certification, ensuring the quality of LogPoint software.

LogPoint now delivers the only SIEM in the world with Common Criteria EAL 3+ certification. It documents LogPoint software meeting the rigorous quality standards required by critical infrastructure industries, defense, intelligence and law enforcement.

"Our EAL 3+ certification is representative of LogPoint's commitment to innovation and efficiency in providing mission-critical safeguards for information. We deliver software certified for use by organizations that are critical to national security, the infrastructure of our societies and our collective personal privacy," says LogPoint CEO Jesper Zerlang.

REQUIRED IN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

The EAL 3+ certification is required by private and public sector organizations operating in critical infrastructure industries such as: energy, healthcare and finance, defense, intelligence and law enforcement. It authorizes the LogPoint SIEM to be placed at the core of critical digital infrastructures and to process classified information.

"Accelerated global digitization requires cybersecurity as part of the foundation of both safety and success for government agencies and industry. It requires the real-time situational awareness and analysis of cyber-threats that advanced SIEM with UEBA provides. Now future LogPoint customers and partners have trusted, internationally standardized assurance that our software meets the highest standards, and is authorized to process critical and classified data," says Jesper Zerlang.

ACCELERATING DETECTION AND RESPONSE

LogPoint's innovative technology accelerates cybersecurity detection and response, giving organizations the freedom to collaborate and the insight to adapt. The innovative Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) software collects security information from across the entire network and sources of any kind, and structurally integrates User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) machine learning to effectively detect and prevent breaches.

Common Criteria is an internationally recognized standard for evaluating the security claims of IT products and systems, formally standardized as ISO/IEC 15408. The certification provides assurance that the process of specification, implementation and evaluation in development has been conducted in a rigorous, standardized and repeatable manner.

The LogPoint SIEM is certified to Common Criteria EAL level 3+ by CSEC, the Swedish Certification Body for IT Security. LogPoint was awarded its first EAL certification in 2015 in collaboration with Boeing Defence, Space & Security.

More information about LogPoint EAL 3+ certification.

ABOUT LOGPOINT: 
LogPoint is committed to democratizing data insight and making the complex accessible. We are a multinational, multicultural, and inclusive company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with offices in 9 countries across Europe, USA, and Asia. Our innovative SIEM and UEBA technology accelerate cybersecurity detection and response giving customers the freedom to collaborate and the insight to adapt. We enable organizations to convert data into actionable intelligence: supporting Cybersecurity, compliance, IT operations, and business analytics. Our commitment to quality and security is documented by our EAL 3+ certification. LogPoint is receiving stellar reviews by cybersecurity professionals and is recognized by leading industry analysts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471894/LogPoint_EAL3Plus_certified.jpg

CONTACT:
LogPoint,
Mads Lindberg,
VP Communications,
Tel.: +45 3031 7141,
E-mail: mal@logpoint.com

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LogPoint Only SIEM provider Awarded EAL 3+ Certification LogPoint now delivers the only SIEM in the world with Common Criteria EAL 3+ certification. It documents LogPoint software meeting the rigorous quality standards required by critical infrastructure industries, defense, intelligence and law …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Anticipated to Soar Modestly with a CAGR 7.21% During the ...
Commercial Security System Market Worth $ 376.34 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
LeanIX Launches Microservice Intelligence to Help Manage The Growing Complexity Of Scaling ...
CNFree Chinese eBook Collections Debut at 2021 AAS Annual Conference
Notice of Annual General Meeting in ASSA ABLOY AB
One of Eddie Van Halen's Guitars is Being Auctioned Online by Former Fiancée at ...
Haier Smart Home Unveils World's First "Internet of Food" Smart Refrigerator Compliant with New IEC ...
Firmenich Singapore Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE ...
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area