REX American Resources Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) (“REX” or “the Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter (“Q4 ‘20”) ended January 31, 2021. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

REX American Resources’ Q4 ‘20 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities and its refined coal operation. The One Earth Energy, LLC (“One Earth”) and NuGen Energy, LLC (“NuGen”) ethanol production facilities are consolidated, as is the refined coal entity, while those of its four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates. The Company reports results for its two business segments as ethanol and by-products, and refined coal.

REX’s Q4 ‘20 net sales and revenue were $126.0 million, compared with $120.9 million in Q4 ‘19. The year-over-year net sales and revenue increase was primarily due to higher pricing of dried distillers grains and modified distillers grains, as well as higher ethanol production levels, which more than offset lower ethanol pricing. Primarily reflecting these factors, Q4 ‘20 gross profit for the Company’s ethanol and by-products segment increased to $8.3 million, compared with $8.1 million in Q4 ‘19. As a result, the ethanol and by-products segment had income before income taxes of $5.3 million in Q4 ‘20, compared to income of $5.0 million in Q4 ‘19. The Company’s refined coal operation incurred a $1.4 million gross loss and a $1.6 million loss before income taxes in Q4 ‘20, compared to a $1.5 million gross loss and a loss before income taxes of $1.4 million in Q4 ‘19. REX reported Q4 ‘20 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $3.2 million, compared with income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $2.8 million in the comparable year ago period. While the refined coal operation negatively impacted gross profit and income before income taxes, it contributed a tax benefit of $1.7 million and $1.5 million for Q4 ‘20 and Q4 ‘19, respectively.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in Q4 ‘20 was $3.5 million, compared to net income of $4.4 million in Q4 ‘19. Q4 ‘20 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $0.59, compared to net income per share of $0.70 in Q4 ‘19. Per share results in Q4 ‘20 and Q4 ‘19 are based on 6,008,000 and 6,320,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively.

Segment Income Statement Data: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands) January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales and revenue: Ethanol & By-Products (1) $ 125,970 $ 120,874 $ 372,664 $ 417,700 Refined coal (2) (3) 48 46 182 334 Total net sales and revenue $ 126,018 $ 120,920 $ 372,846 $ 418,034 Gross profit (loss): Ethanol & By-Products (1) $ 8,274 $ 8,090 $ 19,533 $ 20,402 Refined coal (2) (1,431 ) (1,497 ) (5,672 ) (7,917 ) Total gross profit $ 6,843 $ 6,593 $ 13,861 $ 12,485 Income (loss) before income taxes: Ethanol & By-Products (1) $ 5,299 $ 4,979 $ 6,696 $ 8,469 Refined coal (2) (1,591 ) (1,428 ) (5,826 ) (7,778 ) Corporate and other (479 ) (714 ) (2,352 ) (1,860 ) Total income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,229 $ 2,837 $ (1,482 ) $ (1,169 )

Benefit (provision) for income taxes: Ethanol & By-Products $ (14 ) $ 1,688 $ (31 ) $ 1,528 Refined coal 1,691 1,546 6,554 10,828 Corporate and other 116 178 577 457 Total benefit for income taxes $ 1,793 $ 3,412 $ 7,100 $ 12,813

Segment profit (loss): Ethanol & By-Products $ 3,739 $ 4,756 $ 3,788 $ 5,439 Refined coal 167 182 988 3,391 Corporate and other (363 ) (536 ) (1,775 ) (1,403 ) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 3,543 $ 4,402 $ 3,001 $ 7,427

(1) Includes results attributable to non-controlling interests of approximately 25% for One Earth and approximately 1% for NuGen. (2) Includes results attributable to non-controlling interests of approximately 5%. (3) Refined coal sales are reported net of the cost of coal.

REX American Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, “Fiscal 2020 proved to be a challenging year with the impact of Covid, however we are pleased to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the fourth quarter on the back of a profitable third quarter, reflecting the resiliency of our business and the efficiency of our plants and operations.”

“As we move forward into 2021 with all of our plants in operation, we remain optimistic for improved ethanol demand as we emerge from the impact of the pandemic and continue to be focused on creating additional shareholder value through our disciplined operating approach and strategic use of our strong balance sheet and liquidity position.”

Balance Sheet

At January 31, 2021, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $180.7 million, $48.2 million of which was at the parent company, and $132.5 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2020, of $205.7 million, $62.3 million of which was at the parent company, and $143.4 million of which was at its consolidated ethanol production facilities.

The following table summarizes select data related to REX’s consolidated alternative energy interests: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average selling price per gallon of ethanol $ 1.36 $ 1.43 $ 1.30 $ 1.37 Average selling price per ton of dried distillers grains $ 161.42 $ 138.19 $ 144.73 $ 137.68 Average selling price per pound of non-food grade corn oil $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Average selling price per ton of modified distillers grains $ 81.76 $ 59.62 $ 64.80 $ 59.66 Average cost per bushel of grain $ 4.04 $ 3.90 $ 3.73 $ 3.82 Average cost of natural gas (per MmBtu) $ 3.25 $ 3.17 $ 3.00 $ 3.04

Supplemental data related to REX’s ethanol interests:

REX American Resources Corporation

Ethanol Ownership Interests/Effective Annual Gallons Shipped as of January 31, 2021 (gallons in millions) Entity Trailing

Twelve

Months

Gallons

Shipped Current

REX

Ownership

Interest REX’s Current Effective

Ownership of Trailing Twelve

Month Gallons Shipped One Earth Energy, LLC Gibson City, IL 118.6 75.4% 89.4 NuGen Energy, LLC Marion, SD 98.5 99.5% 98.0 Big River Resources West Burlington, LLC West Burlington, IA 101.0 10.3% 10.4 Big River Resources Galva, LLC Galva, IL 115.3 10.3% 11.9 Big River United Energy, LLC Dyersville, IA 116.1 5.7% 6.6 Big River Resources Boyceville, LLC Boyceville, WI 55.3 10.3% 5.7 Total 604.8 n/a 222.0

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event at www.rexamerican.com/Corp/Page4.aspx.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 605 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended January 31, 2021. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended January 31, 2021) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 222 million gallons. In addition, the Company acquired a refined coal operation in August 2017. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or “continue” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company’s business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol and refined coal plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, changes in the international, national or regional economies, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

- statements of operations follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales and revenue $ 126,018 $ 120,920 $ 372,846 $ 418,034 Cost of sales 119,175 114,327 358,985 405,549 Gross profit 6,843 6,593 13,861 12,485 Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,361 ) (5,629 ) (17,661 ) (19,258 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 332 1,042 500 1,392 Interest and other income, net 415 831 1,818 4,212 Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interests 3,229 2,837 (1,482 ) (1,169 ) Benefit for income taxes 1,793 3,412 7,100 12,813 Net income including non-controlling interests 5,022 6,249 5,618 11,644 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,479 ) (1,847 ) (2,617 ) (4,217 ) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 3,543 $ 4,402 $ 3,001 $ 7,427 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 6,008 6,320 6,167 6,318 Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 1.18

- balance sheets follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Unaudited January 31, January 31, ASSETS 2021 2020 CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,501 $ 179,658 Short-term investments 36,194 26,073 Restricted cash 1,657 1,113 Accounts receivable 19,713 12,969 Inventory 37,880 35,634 Refundable income taxes 6,020 6,029 Prepaid expenses and other 12,785 9,659 Total current assets 258,750 271,135 Property and equipment-net 153,186 163,327 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,678 16,173 Other assets 25,275 17,403 Equity method investment 29,456 32,464 TOTAL ASSETS $ 479,345 $ 500,502 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable – trade $ 16,907 $ 18,900 Current operating lease liabilities 4,875 4,935 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,955 7,764 Total current liabilities 30,737 31,599 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 3,713 4,334 Long-term operating lease liabilities 7,439 10,688 Other long-term liabilities 273 275 Total long-term liabilities 11,425 15,297 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: REX shareholders’ equity: Common stock, 45,000 shares authorized, 29,853 shares issued at par 299 299 Paid in capital 149,110 148,789 Retained earnings 589,986 586,985 Treasury stock, 23,861 and 23,561 shares, respectively (354,612 ) (335,066 ) Total REX shareholders’ equity 384,783 401,007 Non-controlling interests 52,400 52,599 Total equity 437,183 453,606 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 479,345 $ 500,502

- statements of cash flows follow -

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 5,618 $ 11,644 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 20,906 23,007 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,358 6,304 Stock based compensation expense 264 397 Income from equity method investments (500 ) (1,392 ) Dividends received from equity method investments 3,508 1,003 Interest income from investments (216 ) (73 ) Deferred income tax (7,949 ) (11,070 ) Gain on disposal of property and equipment (58 ) - Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,744 ) (1,591 ) Inventory (2,246 ) (17,157 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,138 ) (752 ) Income taxes refundable 9 1,666 Accounts payable-trade (2,346 ) 11,400 Other liabilities (3,843 ) (13,043 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,623 10,343 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (10,412 ) (3,776 ) Purchases of short-term investments (96,233 ) (26,025 ) Sales of short-term investments 86,328 15,000 Loan receivable repayments - 369 Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and equipment 58 - Restricted deposits (532 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (20,791 ) (14,432 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired (19,629 ) - Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (2,928 ) (4,264 ) Capital contributions from minority investor 112 312 Net cash used in financing activities (22,445 ) (3,952 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (34,613 ) (8,041 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-Beginning of period 180,771 188,812 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-End of period $ 146,158 $ 180,771 Non cash financing activities – Equity awards issued $ 241 $ 487 Non cash financing activities – Equity awards accrued $ 99 $ 241 Non cash investing activities – Accrued capital expenditures $ 390 $ 37 Initial operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities recorded upon adoption of ASC 842 $ - $ 20,918 Operating lease right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities assumed upon lease execution $ 1,863 $ 432

