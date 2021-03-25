 

IMV Appoints Kyle Kuvalanka to Board of Directors

IMV Inc. (the "Company" or "IMV") (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Kyle Kuvalanka to its Board of Directors effective April 1, 2021. Mr. Kuvalanka brings over 20 years of experience as a senior leader in the biopharmaceutical industry with a successful track record in forming and negotiating strategic collaborations, leading financings, facilitating strategy development, as well as building and directing business and finance functions. Currently, Mr. Kuvalanka serves as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Goldfinch Bio, a kidney precision medicines company.

Concurrent to Mr. Kuvalanka’s appointment, Wayne Pisano, who has served on IMV’s Board of Directors since October 2011, will be retiring from his role.

“We welcome Kyle to our Board at this important time for our company, as our lead candidate, maveropepimut-S, continues to advance in Phase 2 trials across multiple hematologic and solid tumor indications,” said Fred Ors, Chief Executive Officer at IMV. “As we broaden our pipeline of immunotherapy candidates, we are thrilled to be able to leverage Kyle’s expertise in developing corporate and financing strategies for high-growth companies. We look forward to his expert engagement and assistance in guiding our objectives to advance our lead immunotherapy toward potential registration and commercialization.”

“IMV has a unique immunotherapy platform, fueled by its novel DPX delivery technology, which IMV is leveraging to build a multi-asset pipeline of medicines in oncology and other areas of high unmet medical need. IMV’s lead product candidate maveropepimut-S, which has demonstrated exciting data in diffuse large B cell lymphoma and ovarian cancer, is emblematic of the platform’s potential,” said Mr. Kuvalanka. “I am thrilled to join IMV’s Board and to work with Fred, the broader IMV team and my fellow board members to support IMV’s future progress and ambitions on behalf of patients.”

On Mr. Pisano’s retirement from IMV’s board, Andy Sheldon, Board Chairman of IMV, commented: “We are exceptionally grateful for Wayne’s service and his significant contributions to our clinical pipeline during that time. On behalf of my fellow Board members and IMV’s management team, I would like to thank Wayne for his dedicated service to the company.”

