 

TFS HealthScience Standardizes on Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite to Accelerate Clinical Development

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 12:03  |  40   |   |   

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that TFS HealthScience selected Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite for end-to-end study management on a single cloud platform. The global CRO is taking action to further modernize study operations, adopting the entire suite for greater efficiency and speed in trials. Now TFS HealthScience will offer its biopharma customers industry-leading technologies and services to run more cost-efficient and compliant studies.

"Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite gives us a foundation for further growth as we expand our service offerings globally," said Dr. Bassem Saleh, CEO, TFS HealthScience. "Bringing together study operations streamlines processes, enabling us to maximize value for sponsors and accelerate the delivery of treatments to patients."

TFS HealthScience provides customers with strategically tailored solutions focused on driving excellence and innovation to reduce complexity in trials. Building on its success with Veeva Vault eTMF to maintain inspection readiness, the company will use Veeva Vault Study Startup to get studies up and running quickly, Veeva Vault CTMS to keep studies on track, and Veeva Vault Payments to simplify payments to global partner sites. With a connected, agile clinical landscape, TFS HealthScience will centralize governance and study oversight to share insights with sponsors easily.

"With Veeva Vault, we now have complete visibility into study progress and deviations to make better, more informed decisions and ensure studies meet their objectives," said Young Shon, CIO, TFS HealthScience. "Our partnership with Veeva is instrumental to TFS's digital transformation program and our strategic push towards paperless and patient-centric approaches."

"TFS HealthScience is transforming clinical operations to work more efficiently and better serve sponsors," said Pinar Benet, senior director strategy, Vault Clinical Operations at Veeva Systems. "We're excited to continue this journey together towards unified and connected trials to accelerate clinical research."

Vault Clinical Operations Suite enables sponsors and CROs to seamlessly share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and payments for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle.

The Veeva Unified Clinical Operations Survey: Annual CRO Report shows that CROs like TFS HealthScience are moving to streamline trial execution by embracing new digital strategies and technologies that eliminate data silos and manual processes. Learn how CROs are modernizing clinical operations to speed trials in the full report, available online at veeva.com/CROReport.

Seite 1 von 3
Veeva Systems Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TFS HealthScience Standardizes on Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite to Accelerate Clinical Development Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that TFS HealthScience selected Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite for end-to-end study management on a single cloud platform. The global CRO is taking action to further modernize study operations, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:46 Uhr
3 Wachstumsaktien, die du kaufen und die nächsten 10 Jahre halten kannst
24.03.21
Boehringer Ingelheim vollzieht mit Veeva CRM Engage Meeting einen schnellen Übergang zur digitalen Interaktion
24.03.21
Boehringer Ingelheim Makes Rapid Shift to Digital Engagement with Veeva CRM Engage Meeting
17.03.21
Der erste Patient schließt in Phase IIb die digitale Einwilligung mit dem Veeva Clinical Network ab
16.03.21
First Patient Completes Digital Consent with Veeva Clinical Network in Phase 2b Study
09.03.21
BYD, Geely, Bilibili, Pinduoduo, Kingsoft uvm.: Jetzt geht es ans „Abstauben“!
05.03.21
Neue Studie zeigt auf, dass mehr Auftragsforschungsinstitute Maßnahmen ergreifen, um dem dringenden Bedarf an schnelleren klinischen Studien gerecht zu werden
04.03.21
New Research Reveals More CROs Taking Action to Meet Urgent Need for Faster Clinical Trials
02.03.21
Veeva Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results