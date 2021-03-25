HempFusion Completes Inflammatory Markers Pilot Trial, Releases White Paper

Results of the pilot study have shown potential promise in the area of inflammatory markers and possible effects on exaggerated inflammation.

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“ HempFusion ” or the “ Company ”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce it has completed, in collaboration with the Inflammatory Markers Laboratory (“ IML ”) located in Wichita, Kansas, a pilot study that assessed the effect of the HempFusion formulation CBD Capsules (HempFusion 20mg CBD capsules with botanical terpenes) as it relates to a combination of anti-inflammatories in lowering the results of the chronic inflammation test (which measures urinary 11-dehydro thromboxane B2, the stable end product of intracellular thromboxane metabolism that has been shown to correlate with inflammation) and has released a white paper titled “ Oral Formulation May Modulate Thromboxane Production ” i .

“Our laboratory has demonstrated the effectiveness of numerous products in reducing thromboxane production,” commented Gordon Ens, Director of IML. “I was pleased to see a CBD product show such a significant reduction of thromboxane in this pilot trial.”

The white paper, expected to be published shortly, is co-authored by Gordon Ens, Director of IML and George Fritsma, Professor at University of Alabama, and illustrates the potential of tracking and elucidating biomarkers sensitive to inflammation in addition to how novel compounds and formulas modulate the expression of these markers.

Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are committed to furthering research in the area of hemp-derived CBD and this pilot trial and soon to be published white paper reinforces our continued focus on the safe and effective use of hemp-derived CBD products.”

HempFusion is dedicated to research related to toxicology safety, which is evident through its involvement and co-sponsoring of the ValidCare Human Observational Safety Study, what is believed to be the largest CBD toxicology study of its kind ever completed to date. HempFusion continues to focus on research & development, pilot studies, and clinical trials, to advance the science of CBD.

