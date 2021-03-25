Jourdan Exercises Option to Acquire Lithium Property

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on March 24, 2021, it exercised an option (the “Option”) to acquire a property known as the La Corne lithium property (“LaCorne”), which is adjacent to Jourdan’s other lithium mining properties located north of Val d’Or, Quebec. Please see the Company’s press release dated March 1, 2021, for more information about the Option, which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



Pursuant to the option agreement effective March 1, 2021, Jourdan issued 1.5 million common shares of Jourdan (“Common Shares”) to the vendors of LaCorne. On March 1, 2022, Jourdan is required to make a final payment of C$100,000 in cash or, at Jourdan’s sole option, in Common Shares based on the greater of (A) $0.10 and (B) the 5-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the period immediately prior to the date of issuance. A duly executed claim transfer form respecting the transfer to the Company of the claims comprising LaCorne is being held in escrow pending completion of the Company’s final payment.