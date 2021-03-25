 

AGTC Announces New Initiatives To Enhance The Patient Journey In Its XLRP Trials

-AGTC’s deep commitment to the patient voice drives solutions to support patient access to information and to improve the experience of patients participating in clinical trials-

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, which include X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM), announces two important initiatives to help patients with potential interest in its XLRP clinical trials. The first is an enhanced website to improve the experience for patients with low vision, and the second is a dedicated patient information call center to provide support to patients with potential interest in AGTC’s clinical trials for XLRP.

AGTC has long recognized the importance of patients’ views in understanding and serving their needs and launched its Patient Advisory Council (PAC) in August 2020 to incorporate patient and caregiver voices into its culture and clinical and pre-clinical programs. Along with guidance from the global advocacy community on low vision, which included the Foundation Fighting Blindness, Fighting Blindness Canada and Retina International, AGTC has improved its website to make it more accessible and welcoming. These enhancements to the website (www.agtc.com), which are intended to make information easier to find for patients with low vision, include different font sizes and color options to make the pages easier to read and an option for the page to be read aloud. Because AGTC recognizes the increasing use of mobile devices by patients, these enhanced features are designed for mobile compatibility.

In addition to upgrading the AGTC website, AGTC also has developed a website that is dedicated to XLRP information and can be accessed at www.scenictrials.com.

“For those with low vision there is often a feeling of the loss of independence and control, yet they are committed to learning more about their condition, seeking treatment and researching relevant clinical trials,” said Benjamin Yerxa, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Foundation Fighting Blindness. “I am grateful that AGTC sought feedback not only from their Patient Advisory Council, but also from international advocates, and then incorporated that feedback into their website redesign. This is a major step to help patients gain control of their treatment research.”

