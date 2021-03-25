VBL Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) (the Company) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“2020 was year of significant progress for VBL as we reached several milestones across multiple assets in different stages of development, including a successful interim analysis and two subsequent successful DSMC reviews for the OVAL Phase 3 registration enabling study of VB-111 for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. We look forward to continuing this momentum in 2021,” said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights



VB-111

In December 2020, the Company announced that the first patient has been enrolled in Europe in the OVAL Phase 3 registration enabling study of VB-111 for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

In February 2021, a successful pre-planned DSMC review of the OVAL study found no safety issues with the trial and recommended its continuation as planned.

In March 2021, the Company announced the initiation of randomized, controlled and blinded Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trial of VB-111 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma.



VB-201

In January 2021, the Company announced the dosing of the first patient in a randomized controlled Phase 2 study of the Company’s proprietary investigational oral immune-modulator molecule, VB-201, for the treatment of COVID-19.



Corporate

In October 2020, the Company appointed Marc Kozin Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors.

In January 2021, the Company entered into an ordinary share purchase agreement of up to $20 million with Aspire Capital Fund LLC.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year