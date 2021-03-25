 

VBL Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT Today

  • Continued progress in OVAL Phase 3 registration enabling study investigating VB-111 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; high CA-125 response rates (RR) of over 50% in the total evaluable patient population with more than 200 patients enrolled to date.

  • Successful pre-planned Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) review of the OVAL study found no safety issues with the trial and recommended its continuation as planned.

  • Dosed first patients in two randomized controlled Phase 2 studies: (1) investigator-sponsored trial of VB-111 in recurrent glioblastoma and (2) randomized controlled study of oral immune-modulator molecule VB-201 for the treatment of COVID-19.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) (the Company) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“2020 was year of significant progress for VBL as we reached several milestones across multiple assets in different stages of development, including a successful interim analysis and two subsequent successful DSMC reviews for the OVAL Phase 3 registration enabling study of VB-111 for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. We look forward to continuing this momentum in 2021,” said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL Therapeutics.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Corporate Highlights

VB-111

  • In December 2020, the Company announced that the first patient has been enrolled in Europe in the OVAL Phase 3 registration enabling study of VB-111 for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.
  • In February 2021, a successful pre-planned DSMC review of the OVAL study found no safety issues with the trial and recommended its continuation as planned.
  • In March 2021, the Company announced the initiation of randomized, controlled and blinded Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trial of VB-111 in patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

VB-201

  • In January 2021, the Company announced the dosing of the first patient in a randomized controlled Phase 2 study of the Company’s proprietary investigational oral immune-modulator molecule, VB-201, for the treatment of COVID-19.

Corporate

  • In October 2020, the Company appointed Marc Kozin Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors.
  • In January 2021, the Company entered into an ordinary share purchase agreement of up to $20 million with Aspire Capital Fund LLC.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year

Disclaimer

