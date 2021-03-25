 

Fate Therapeutics Announces Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer after 12 Years of Service

globenewswire
25.03.2021   

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today announced that Daniel D. Shoemaker, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, has advised the Company that he is retiring as of June 30, 2021 after more than 12 years with the Company. Dr. Shoemaker has been with Fate Therapeutics since February 2009, having served as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer since May 2015. Bob Valamehr, Ph.D., Chief Research and Development Officer of Fate Therapeutics and scientific leader of its iPSC Product Platform since January 2010, will continue to lead all research and development activities.

“On behalf of our board of directors, shareholders and employees, I want to thank Dan for his tremendous contributions in building Fate Therapeutics over the past decade,” said Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “Dan is a visionary in the field of cell therapy, and it has been a privilege working side-by-side with him to introduce the field of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell therapy to the investor and scientific communities. We wish Dan all the best in his retirement.”

“I am proud and grateful to have worked alongside such a talented and dedicated team at Fate Therapeutics as we achieved several first-of-kind landmarks in the field of cell therapy, including the first-ever treatment of patients with iPSC-derived cell-based cancer immunotherapies,” said Dr. Shoemaker. “I look forward to watching Fate Therapeutics continue its strong legacy of innovation and leadership in bringing multiplexed engineered iPSC-derived NK cell and T-cell therapies to patients with cancer.”

About Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC Product Platform
The Company’s proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform enables mass production of off-the-shelf, engineered, homogeneous cell products that can be administered with multiple doses to deliver more effective pharmacologic activity, including in combination with other cancer treatments. Human iPSCs possess the unique dual properties of unlimited self-renewal and differentiation potential into all cell types of the body. The Company’s first-of-kind approach involves engineering human iPSCs in a one-time genetic modification event and selecting a single engineered iPSC for maintenance as a clonal master iPSC line. Analogous to master cell lines used to manufacture biopharmaceutical drug products such as monoclonal antibodies, clonal master iPSC lines are a renewable source for manufacturing cell therapy products which are well-defined and uniform in composition, can be mass produced at significant scale in a cost-effective manner, and can be delivered off-the-shelf for patient treatment. As a result, the Company’s platform is uniquely capable of overcoming numerous limitations associated with the production of cell therapies using patient- or donor-sourced cells, which is logistically complex and expensive and is subject to batch-to-batch and cell-to-cell variability that can affect clinical safety and efficacy. Fate Therapeutics’ iPSC product platform is supported by an intellectual property portfolio of over 350 issued patents and 150 pending patent applications.

