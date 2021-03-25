Fate Therapeutics Announces Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer after 12 Years of Service

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for patients with cancer, today announced that Daniel D. Shoemaker, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, has advised the Company that he is retiring as of June 30, 2021 after more than 12 years with the Company. Dr. Shoemaker has been with Fate Therapeutics since February 2009, having served as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer since May 2015. Bob Valamehr, Ph.D., Chief Research and Development Officer of Fate Therapeutics and scientific leader of its iPSC Product Platform since January 2010, will continue to lead all research and development activities.



“On behalf of our board of directors, shareholders and employees, I want to thank Dan for his tremendous contributions in building Fate Therapeutics over the past decade,” said Scott Wolchko, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. “Dan is a visionary in the field of cell therapy, and it has been a privilege working side-by-side with him to introduce the field of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell therapy to the investor and scientific communities. We wish Dan all the best in his retirement.”