Osisko Windfall Exploration Ramp Reaches 500 Metres Vertical Depth

The exploration ramp at Windfall has achieved 500 metres vertical depth from surface. A total of 7,300 metres of advance including 16 Lynx Zone sub-level accesses spaced 20 metres vertically have been excavated by Osisko to date. An additional 1,200 metres of ramp was developed by previous operators.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the underground exploration ramp at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

The exploration ramp is 5.2 metres wide x 5.5 metres high with a 15% decline angle and has allowed the Corporation to collect two bulk samples of approximately 5,000 tonnes each (please see Osisko news releases dated June 11, 2019 and December 11, 2019). To date, 42 underground drill stations have been created and used to aid in resource delineation. Infrastructure installed along the advance includes 13.8 kV electric cables, fiber optic cables, four refuge stations, nine electrical substations, and three dewatering substations. Ramp development is being conducted by Miyuukaa Corporation (“Miyuukaa”)/CMAC-Thyssen Mining Group. Miyuukaa CEO and President, John Kitchen commented: “The Windfall project is an excellent opportunity for community members from the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi and the other Cree communities of Eeyou Istchee to participate in learning valuable skills in the mining sector. In addition to underground exploration ramp advancement and drilling, our joint ventures in civil works and camp operations are key to providing over 100 First Nation workers at the Windfall site.”

In addition, a 240 metre ventilation raise from surface is scheduled to be completed by Technica Mining in early April 2021. This six metre diameter raise includes a manway and provides additional ventilation to the Lynx Zone.

Work is advancing towards the Triple Lynx Zone for the collection of the third and final planned bulk sample at Windfall, with the expectation of reaching this mineralized zone at 600 metres vertical depth by December 2021. Osisko also recently received permission from the Quebec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to conduct a test stope in Lynx, which will further help in grade determinations and provide valuable information for the feasibility study. Impressive visible gold mineralization was recently encountered from the location of the Lynx test stope (wireframe 3304 on the 230 level) (please see photos at https://www.facebook.com/MiningOsisko/).