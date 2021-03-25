 

Scott Berg joins ProntoForms’ Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

OTTAWA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that Scott Berg, former CEO of ServiceMax, and current Managing Director at 10X CEO has accepted an invitation to join ProntoForms’ board of directors.

As CEO, Mr. Berg was responsible for leading ServiceMax globally. He was COO during the company’s repositioning towards the enterprise market that led to the acquisition by GE. As CEO, he expanded this market focus and bolstered product innovation, which led to the acquisition by Silver Lake Partners. Before ServiceMax he was a senior sales and go-to-market executive at SuccessFactors and Birst.

Mr. Berg replaces the current director Jim Davies, Mitel’s former CTO, who is stepping down from ProntoForms’ board after 11 years.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to welcome Scott Berg to ProntoForms,” said Terence Matthews, Chairman of ProntoForms Corporation. “Scott brings a depth of industry knowledge and go-to-market experience that will help accelerate our growth and momentum.”

“I’d also like to extend my thanks to Jim Davies for his guidance over the past years. His contributions in R&D, product and channel management were instrumental to ProntoForms’ current growth and strong position in the market.”

Board appointments are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company’s solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.

The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com 		Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company’s future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.
 
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


ProntoForms Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scott Berg joins ProntoForms’ Board of Directors OTTAWA, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that Scott Berg, former CEO of ServiceMax, and current Managing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
ProntoForms Reports Annual and Q4 2020 Financial Results
04.03.21
ProntoForms Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
23.02.21
ProntoForms deployed to 400 field engineers to improve hospital radiation asset uptime and expand services