Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV: BITF/OTC: BFARF) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

(U.S.$ in thousands except per share data and percentages) Three months ended Twelve months ended For the periods ended as indicated Dec. 31

2020 Dec. 31

2019 $ Change % Change Dec. 31

2020 Dec. 31

2019 $ Change % Change Revenues 11,324 10,536 788 7% 34,703 32,421 2,282 7% Cost of sales 8,580 7,702 878 11% 31,830 20,982 10,848 52% Gross profit (loss) 2,744 2,834 (90) (3%) 2,873 11,439 (8,566) (75%) Gross margin 24% 27% - - 8% 35% - - General and administrative expenses 2,265 2,409 (144) (6%) 8,250 9,984 (1,734) (17%) (Gain) on disposition of cryptocurrencies (65) - (65) (100%) (88) - (88) (100%) Impairment of property, plant and equipment - - - - - 56 (56) (100%) Operating income (loss) 544 425 119 28% (5,289) 1,399 (6,688) (478%) Operating margin 5% 4% - - (15%) 4% - - Loss on disposition of assets 178 303 (125) (41%) 1,442 310 1,132 365% Net financial expenses 5,456 1,571 3,885 247% 9,386 1,573 7,813 497% Net income (loss) before income taxes (5,090) (1,449) (3,641) (251%) (16,117) (484) (15,633) (3230%) Income tax expense (recovery) 284 (2,574) 2,858 111% 172 (2,591) 2,763 107% Net income (loss) (5,374) 1,125 (6,499) (578%) (16,289) 2,107 (18,396) (873%) Net earnings (loss) per share - basic (0.06) 0.02 - - (0.19) 0.04 - - Net earnings (loss) per share - diluted (0.06) 0.02 - - (0.19) 0.04 - - Gross mining profit (1) 5,461 5,488 (27) - 13,782 17,681 (3,899) (22%) Gross mining margin (1) 53% 56% - - 43% 60% - - EBITDA (1) (500) 2,299 (2,799) (122%) 1,473 9,627 (8,154) (85%) EBITDA margin (1) (4%) 22% - - 4% 30% - - Adjusted EBITDA (1) 3,556 2,986 570 19% 8,019 10,617 (2,598) (24%) Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 31% 28% - - 23% 33% - -

(1) Gross mining profit, Gross mining margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, are non- IFRS performance measures; please refer to the Caution Regarding Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures section of Bitfarms’ 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A).

(2) Represents the break-even cost of Bitcoin based on variable cost of electricity and is calculated by taking the total electricity costs related to the Mining of Bitcoin, excluding hosting contracts, divided by the total number of Bitcoin mined.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenues of $11.3 million; gross profit of $2.7 million (24% gross margin), operating income of $0.5 million (5% operating margin), and net loss of 5.4 million;

Gross mining profit 1 of $5.5 million (53% gross mining margin 1 );

of $5.5 million (53% gross mining margin ); Negative EBITDA 1 of $0.5 million (-4% EBITDA margin 1 ), $3.6 million Adjusted EBITDA 1 (31% Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 );

of $0.5 million (-4% EBITDA margin ), $3.6 million Adjusted EBITDA (31% Adjusted EBITDA margin ); Mined 577 Bitcoin with an average break-even 2 Bitcoin price of approximately $7,500;

Bitcoin price of approximately $7,500; 3,000 miners were received and installed during the quarter, adding approximately 218 PH/s.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

Revenues of $34.7 million; gross profit of $2.9 million (8% gross margin), operating loss of $5.3 million (-15% operating margin), and net loss of $16.3 million;

Gross mining profit 1 of $13.8 million (43% gross mining margin 1 );

of $13.8 million (43% gross mining margin ); EBITDA 1 of $1.5 million (4% EBITDA margin 1 ), $8.0 million Adjusted EBITDA 1 (23% Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 );

of $1.5 million (4% EBITDA margin ), $8.0 million Adjusted EBITDA (23% Adjusted EBITDA margin ); Mined 3,014 Bitcoin with an average break-even 2 Bitcoin price of approximately $5,600;

Bitcoin price of approximately $5,600; 5,865 miners were received and installed during the year, adding approximately 433 PH/s.

“As anticipated, the May 2020 Bitcoin Halving event negatively impacted some of our key financial metrics for both the quarter and full year results. However, significant improvements in Bitcoin mining economics provided a healthy boost to our fourth quarter results. Operationally, we added three thousand miners in the quarter, increasing mining computing power to approximately 965PH/s as of the end of 2020,” commented Mauro Ferrara, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Emiliano Grodzki, Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms added, “With the addition of 218PH/s to our mining pool and the increase in Bitcoin price in the fourth quarter of 2020, we ended the year on a very positive note, providing us great momentum going forward. Thus far in 2021, we have raised CAD$80 million in equity, repaid our term debt in full, added miners to our pool to reach 1.2PH/s in computing power and placed orders for 48,000 miners for delivery in 2022, with our supplier of choice, MicroBT, all in line with our growth plans for 2021 and beyond. With Bitcoin prices recently surpassing $60,000 and with over 500 Bitcoin in inventory by the end of the quarter, our financial position has never been stronger, and we are very excited about our prospects for the future.”

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017 Bitfarms is one of the largest, oldest, and most cost-effective public bitcoin mining operations in the world. Bitfarms runs vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, data analytics and engineers to deliver high performance and uptime of operations.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. Bitfarms is currently listed as a Rising Star by the TSX-V.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Quebec. Each facility is 100% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four audit firm.

Defined Terms

PH/s: Petahash per second.

EH/s: Exahash per second.

