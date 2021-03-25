 

SK Group Executive, Kyungyeol Song, Joins Plug Power Board Of Directors

LATHAM, N.Y., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions building the global green hydrogen economy, has appointed Kyungyeol Song to Plug Power’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) as a Class III director. Dr. Song currently serves as Head of Quantum Growth for SK E&S Co., Ltd., a member of the SK Group.

Dr. Song has a career built on finding and bringing new energy solutions to market. In his current position, he leads a special task force identifying new energy sectors in renewables and energy transition, such as hydrogen and energy storage systems (ESS). He has led business development teams responsible for combining renewable energy, ESS and AI/big data/IoT technologies.

Prior to working for the SK Group, Dr. Song served as Director of McKinsey Energy Center. There, he led the Electric Power Practice and Energy and Chemical Practice at McKinsey’s Korea Office. Dr. Song brought strong growth strategies regarding renewable energy and clean tech including investment decisions for electric vehicle battery businesses, M&A deals for front of the meter ESS business, and entry strategies for microgrid and other ESS related businesses. Dr. Song also supported the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Energy (MOTIE) of Korea as an Advisory Committee Member for Energy Policy. Here, he provided counseling and support for the Korean government on national energy policy, such as renewable energy policy, national energy basic plan.

“Dr. Song’s experience in the energy industry spans the public to private sides of the energy landscape,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “As Plug Power pursues accelerating the growth of hydrogen economy in Asian markets, there is no better advocate we can place on our board of directors to enhance our current core competencies.”

“Plug Power has powerful hydrogen and fuel cell solutions and a distinguished business model,” said Dr. Kyungyeol Song. “The acceleration of Plug Power’s global growth is inevitable, and I look forward to supporting the Board of Directors and Company on this journey.”

Dr. Song holds a Ph.D. in Aeronautics & Astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a M.S./B.S. in Aerospace Engineering from Seoul National University in Seoul, Korea.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions. The Company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 40,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers. Learn more at www.plugpower.com.

