XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak at WSJ Pro Artificial Intelligence Executive Forum

Harik will discuss how XPO is using AI, machine learning and digitization to help customers build resilience into their supply chains. The virtual panel discussion, “Reinventing the Supply Chain,” will take place at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2021. The discussion will be moderated by technology reporter Sara Castellanos of the CIO Journal and The Wall Street Journal.

GREENWICH, Conn., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that its chief information officer, Mario Harik, will be a featured speaker on an executive panel at the WSJ Pro Artificial Intelligence Executive Forum.

XPO is one of the world’s largest providers of transportation and logistics solutions, with operations in 30 countries. Its proprietary innovations include the XPO Connect digital freight marketplace, XPO Smart productivity tools and WMx digital warehouse platform for advanced automation and robotics.

