 

XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak at WSJ Pro Artificial Intelligence Executive Forum

March 31 panel will share insights into intelligent supply chains

GREENWICH, Conn., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, today announced that its chief information officer, Mario Harik, will be a featured speaker on an executive panel at the WSJ Pro Artificial Intelligence Executive Forum.

Harik will discuss how XPO is using AI, machine learning and digitization to help customers build resilience into their supply chains. The virtual panel discussion, “Reinventing the Supply Chain,” will take place at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2021. The discussion will be moderated by technology reporter Sara Castellanos of the CIO Journal and The Wall Street Journal.

More information about the WSJ Executive Forum can be found here.

XPO is one of the world’s largest providers of transportation and logistics solutions, with operations in 30 countries. Its proprietary innovations include the XPO Connect digital freight marketplace, XPO Smart productivity tools and WMx digital warehouse platform for advanced automation and robotics.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,629 locations and over 100,000 employees in 30 countries to help more than 50,000 customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
joe.checkler@xpo.com


