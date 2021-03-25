The Plumber & Steamfitters Local 442 Union Supports Jericho Energy Ventures cleanH2steam DCC Boiler

Local California Union Supports Zero Emissions Hydrogen Boiler

President sees hundreds and thousands of clean energy jobs for its membership

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 442, based out of Modesto, California, are excited to see their collaboration with JEV’s wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies Inc (HTI) enter its next phase of commercialization.

The Local 442 is located within the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (“APCD”), one of the most progressive and stringent APCD’s in California providing a national framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Understanding the strict environmental controls of their APCD, the Local 442 was active in assisting HTI’s founder, Ed Stockton, throughout initial building and testing of the cleanH2steam DCCTM commercial demonstration boiler, located at the Local 442 in Modesto, California.

The demonstration unit was supported by various groups and unions providing both materials and labor support including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (“IBEW”). In conjunction with HTI, the demonstration unit was a successful first commercial step and continues to serve as foundational collaboration between clean energy providers like HTI and the Unions who largely install the units around the United States.

Bill Taylor, President of the Local 442, stated, “It has truly been a pleasure to work with Ed Stockton and the HTI team during the testing and evolution of the clean H2steam DCCTM Boiler. For us, this appeared to be the door to the future in creating clean steam and energy as we move away from emitting fossil fuels and we needed to be part of that. When Ed approached me, it was apparent that his patented technology would be a natural fit for us, creating hundreds if not thousands of jobs for our highly skilled and trained workforce. We are looking forward to a long and rewarding relationship as we enter this next phase where we will be playing an active role in the building and installation of new cleanH2steam DCCTM Boiler systems.”