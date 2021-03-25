 

The Plumber & Steamfitters Local 442 Union Supports Jericho Energy Ventures cleanH2steam DCC Boiler

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

  • Local California Union Supports Zero Emissions Hydrogen Boiler
  • President sees hundreds and thousands of clean energy jobs for its membership

TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV: JEV; Frankfurt: JLM0; OTC: JROOF) (“Jericho” or “JEV” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 442, based out of Modesto, California, are excited to see their collaboration with JEV’s wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies Inc (HTI) enter its next phase of commercialization.

The Local 442 is located within the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (“APCD”), one of the most progressive and stringent APCD’s in California providing a national framework for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Understanding the strict environmental controls of their APCD, the Local 442 was active in assisting HTI’s founder, Ed Stockton, throughout initial building and testing of the cleanH2steam DCCTM commercial demonstration boiler, located at the Local 442 in Modesto, California.

The demonstration unit was supported by various groups and unions providing both materials and labor support including the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (“IBEW”). In conjunction with HTI, the demonstration unit was a successful first commercial step and continues to serve as foundational collaboration between clean energy providers like HTI and the Unions who largely install the units around the United States.

Bill Taylor, President of the Local 442, stated, “It has truly been a pleasure to work with Ed Stockton and the HTI team during the testing and evolution of the clean H2steam DCCTM Boiler. For us, this appeared to be the door to the future in creating clean steam and energy as we move away from emitting fossil fuels and we needed to be part of that. When Ed approached me, it was apparent that his patented technology would be a natural fit for us, creating hundreds if not thousands of jobs for our highly skilled and trained workforce. We are looking forward to a long and rewarding relationship as we enter this next phase where we will be playing an active role in the building and installation of new cleanH2steam DCCTM Boiler systems.”        

Seite 1 von 3


Jericho Energy Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Plumber & Steamfitters Local 442 Union Supports Jericho Energy Ventures cleanH2steam DCC Boiler Local California Union Supports Zero Emissions Hydrogen BoilerPresident sees hundreds and thousands of clean energy jobs for its membership TULSA, Okla. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jericho Energy Ventures …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Jericho Energy Ventures Announces UnitBirwelco as Manufacturing Partner for Hydrogen Boiler
11.03.21
Jericho Energy Ventures Subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for the UK and Ireland
09.03.21
Jericho Energy Ventures Announces Capella Partners as Company’s Senior Technical Advisor
04.03.21
Jericho Oil gibt Namensänderung in Jericho Energy Ventures bekannt
04.03.21
Jericho Oil Announces Name Change to Jericho Energy Ventures

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
4
Jericho Oil buys hydrogen boiler manufacturer HTI