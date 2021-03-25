 

Resolutions by the Annual General Meeting of Municipality Finance Plc held on 25 March 2021

globenewswire
25.03.2021   

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock exchange release
25 March 2021 at 1.00 p.m. (EET)

The Annual General Meeting (hereinafter the AGM) of Municipality Finance Plc (MuniFin) held on 25 March 2021 adopted the company’s financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors (the Board), the CEO, and the Deputy to the CEO from liability for the financial year 2020.

Use of profit shown on the balance sheet
The AGM decided to authorise the Board to decide on a dividend and its payment in one or more instalments at a time it deems best, taking into account the current authority recommendations.  Under the authorisation by the AGM, the Board may decide on a dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.52 per share, totalling EUR 20,313,174.96. The authorisation will be valid until the next AGM.

MuniFin will publish possible decisions on dividend payment separately, and simultaneously confirm the dividend record and payment dates. The possible dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are registered as shareholders in the company's register of shareholders as maintained by the company on the record date.

Remuneration and composition of the Board
The AGM decided on the remuneration for the members of the Board for the term from the closing of the 2021 AGM, to the closing of the next AGM (the Term 2021–2022) as follows: annual remuneration of a Board member EUR 20,000; annual remuneration of the Vice Chair of the Board EUR 23,000; annual remuneration of the Chair of the Risk or Audit Committee EUR 25,000; annual remuneration of the Chair of the Board EUR 35,000; to the members, a fee of EUR 500 per Board and committee meeting attended; and to the chairs, EUR 800 per meeting attended. The AGM also decided that such fees are paid per each meeting required by authorities. The remuneration corresponds to the remuneration for the term 2020–2021.

The AGM decided to elect nine members to the Board for the Term 2021–2022 and that the following current members are re-elected: Ms. Maaria Eriksson, Mr. Markku Koponen, Mr. Kari Laukkanen, Ms. Vivi Marttila, Mr. Denis Strandell and Mr. Kimmo Viertola. The AGM confirmed the election of Mr. Tuomo Mäkinen, Ms. Minna Smedsten and Ms. Leena Vainiomäki as new members of the Board for the Term 2021–2022.The regulatory fit and proper assessment for the new Board members has been completed and as a result, the supervisory authority does not object the appointment of the new members.

