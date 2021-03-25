 

Medicenna Announces Preclinical Data on MDNA11 with Anti-PD-1 Therapy and Unveils Novel Bifunctional Superkines at the Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 12:00  |  39   |   |   

-- MDNA11 and anti-PD-1 combination leads to complete responses in a murine solid tumor model

-- Preclinical data demonstrates the potential of BiSKITsTM (Bi-functional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) to effectively target immunologically “cold” tumors

TORONTO and HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced an upcoming oral presentation of preclinical data on the Company’s Superkine platform programs. The presentation will take place today, March 25, 2021 at 2:25 pm ET at the virtual Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit.

The presentation will feature preclinical data on MDNA11, a long-acting IL-2 Superkine that preferentially binds the IL-2 beta receptor (IL-2Rβ) on immune cells, as well as an overview of Medicenna’s Bi-functional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies (BiSKITsTM) program, which includes engineered interleukins designed to target immunologically “cold” tumors.

“Immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments (TMEs) often limit the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors, highlighting an unmet need for new therapeutic agents that can induce an anti-cancer immune response and overcome immunotherapy resistance mechanisms,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. “New data show that MDNA11 monotherapy or when combined with anti-PD-1 therapy stimulated potent immune responses in preclinical tumor models highlighting the potential of our Superkine platform to address this need. This capability is further highlighted by results related to our BiSKITsTM program, which demonstrates the ability of an IL-13 super-antagonist to suppress the TME known to promote cancer growth. By linking the IL-13 super-antagonist with an IL-2 super-agonist via a protein scaffold, we have generated a novel long acting dual specific cytokine designed to simultaneously activate anti-cancer immune cells while mitigating the immunosuppressive effects of the TME. We plan to present additional data on our IL-2/IL-13 dual specific cytokine next month, which may further validate the versatility of our Superkine platform.”

Seite 1 von 3
Medicenna Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medicenna Announces Preclinical Data on MDNA11 with Anti-PD-1 Therapy and Unveils Novel Bifunctional Superkines at the Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit - MDNA11 and anti-PD-1 combination leads to complete responses in a murine solid tumor model - Preclinical data demonstrates the potential of BiSKITsTM (Bi-functional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies) to effectively target immunologically “cold” tumors …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
Medicenna Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021
04.03.21
Medicenna Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
78
MDNA.TO ( Mkap C$ 36M) (Cash C$20 M) Positive P2 Daten in Q1 könnten für Zulassung reichen