Medicenna Announces Preclinical Data on MDNA11 with Anti-PD-1 Therapy and Unveils Novel Bifunctional Superkines at the Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit

TORONTO and HOUSTON, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced an upcoming oral presentation of preclinical data on the Company’s Superkine platform programs. The presentation will take place today, March 25, 2021 at 2:25 pm ET at the virtual Cytokine-Based Cancer Immunotherapies Summit.

The presentation will feature preclinical data on MDNA11, a long-acting IL-2 Superkine that preferentially binds the IL-2 beta receptor (IL-2Rβ) on immune cells, as well as an overview of Medicenna’s Bi-functional SuperKine ImmunoTherapies (BiSKITsTM) program, which includes engineered interleukins designed to target immunologically “cold” tumors.

“Immunosuppressive tumor microenvironments (TMEs) often limit the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors, highlighting an unmet need for new therapeutic agents that can induce an anti-cancer immune response and overcome immunotherapy resistance mechanisms,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. “New data show that MDNA11 monotherapy or when combined with anti-PD-1 therapy stimulated potent immune responses in preclinical tumor models highlighting the potential of our Superkine platform to address this need. This capability is further highlighted by results related to our BiSKITsTM program, which demonstrates the ability of an IL-13 super-antagonist to suppress the TME known to promote cancer growth. By linking the IL-13 super-antagonist with an IL-2 super-agonist via a protein scaffold, we have generated a novel long acting dual specific cytokine designed to simultaneously activate anti-cancer immune cells while mitigating the immunosuppressive effects of the TME. We plan to present additional data on our IL-2/IL-13 dual specific cytokine next month, which may further validate the versatility of our Superkine platform.”