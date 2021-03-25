Extended Stay America Comments on Acquisition Agreement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH” and together with ESA, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STAY) today issued the following statement in connection with its previously announced definitive agreement to be acquired by a 50/50 joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners (“Blackstone”) and Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood Capital”) for $19.50 per paired share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $6 billion.

“The Company’s management and the Boards believe this transaction provides a compelling and certain return for our shareholders. Management’s recommendation, and the Boards’ decision, to approve this transaction, reflected careful consideration of the value achievable under the Company’s business plan, the execution and market risks inherent in the plan, and the capital needed to execute the plan.

“Our proxy statement for the transaction will contain detailed information on the background to the transaction, the alternatives considered by the Boards, the Boards’ deliberations and the reasons for our recommendation of this transaction. We urge shareholders to read the proxy when it is filed, and we look forward to discussing the rationale for this transaction with our investors.”

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed acquisition of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. (together, the “Companies”) by a joint venture of Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Companies will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and furnish to their stockholders a joint proxy statement, accompanying WHITE PROXY CARD and other relevant documents. STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANIES ARE ADVISED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors may obtain a free copy of the joint proxy statement (when it becomes available) and other relevant documents filed by the Companies with the SEC at the SEC’s Web site at http://www.sec.gov. The joint proxy statement, accompanying WHITE PROXY CARD and such other documents once filed with the SEC may also be obtained for free from the Investor Relations section of the Companies’ web site (https://www.aboutstay.com/investor-relations) or by directing a request to the Companies at ir@esa.com. Copies of documents filed by the Companies with the SEC may also be obtained for free at the SEC’s Web site at http://www.sec.gov.