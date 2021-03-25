-- Huawei Presents Latest Solutions and Practices in Five Intelligent Upgraded Scenarios

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021, Huawei highlighted on the Intelligent Twins architecture to demonstrate the latest solutions and practices in five key fields —Highly Efficient campus, Intelligent cloud, Green power, Hyper-converged data center, and Time-delay determined network solutions. These fields lay a foundation for building an intelligent world providing intelligent upgrades for governments and enterprises.

In 2020, Huawei launched the Intelligent Twins, the industry's first reference architecture for the intelligent upgrade of governments and enterprises. The company leverages the Intelligent Twins to work with customers and partners, providing scenario-based solutions that meet diverse requirements. To date, the solutions have been applied to more than 600 projects.

David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei, commented in his keynote speech: "With the Intelligent Twins as the reference architecture, we are providing customers with scenario-based solutions of Highly Efficient campus, Intelligent cloud, Green power, Hyper-converged data center, and Time-delay determined network. The words representing the key features of the five solutions can form the word HEIGHT. Based on this concept, Huawei will provide the best products and solutions for enterprises worldwide to implement intelligent solutions, and explore the new HEIGHT of the intelligent world together."

1. Intelligent Cloud: The intelligent hub represent the "brain" and decision-making system of the Intelligent Twins, and cloud infrastructure constitutes the core of the intelligent hub.

HUAWEI CLOUD integrates AI into traditional enterprise support systems and, more importantly, main service processes, while also serving as the core for governments' and enterprises' intelligent upgrades through solutions such as the Multi-Cloud Container Platform (MCP), FusionInsight, and the one-stop AI development platform ModelArts. This simplifies and automates both development and management using AI throughout the application lifecycle, helping partners and developers quickly develop intelligent applications.