 

Huawei Explore the HEIGHT of the Intelligent World, Using Intelligent Twins as the Reference Architecture

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 12:26  |  46   |   |   

-- Huawei Presents Latest Solutions and Practices in Five Intelligent Upgraded Scenarios

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021, Huawei highlighted on the Intelligent Twins architecture to demonstrate the latest solutions and practices in five key fields —Highly Efficient campus, Intelligent cloud, Green power, Hyper-converged data center, and Time-delay determined network solutions. These fields lay a foundation for building an intelligent world providing intelligent upgrades for governments and enterprises.

In 2020, Huawei launched the Intelligent Twins, the industry's first reference architecture for the intelligent upgrade of governments and enterprises. The company leverages the Intelligent Twins to work with customers and partners, providing scenario-based solutions that meet diverse requirements. To date, the solutions have been applied to more than 600 projects.

David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei, commented in his keynote speech: "With the Intelligent Twins as the reference architecture, we are providing customers with scenario-based solutions of Highly Efficient campus, Intelligent cloud, Green power, Hyper-converged data center, and Time-delay determined network. The words representing the key features of the five solutions can form the word HEIGHT. Based on this concept, Huawei will provide the best products and solutions for enterprises worldwide to implement intelligent solutions, and explore the new HEIGHT of the intelligent world together."

1. Intelligent Cloud: The intelligent hub represent the "brain" and decision-making system of the Intelligent Twins, and cloud infrastructure constitutes the core of the intelligent hub.

HUAWEI CLOUD integrates AI into traditional enterprise support systems and, more importantly, main service processes, while also serving as the core for governments' and enterprises' intelligent upgrades through solutions such as the Multi-Cloud Container Platform (MCP), FusionInsight, and the one-stop AI development platform ModelArts. This simplifies and automates both development and management using AI throughout the application lifecycle, helping partners and developers quickly develop intelligent applications.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huawei Explore the HEIGHT of the Intelligent World, Using Intelligent Twins as the Reference Architecture - Huawei Presents Latest Solutions and Practices in Five Intelligent Upgraded Scenarios SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - At the Industrial Digital Transformation Conference 2021, Huawei highlighted on the Intelligent Twins …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Anticipated to Soar Modestly with a CAGR 7.21% During the ...
Commercial Security System Market Worth $ 376.34 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.54% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Smart Shelves Market worth $7.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
LeanIX Launches Microservice Intelligence to Help Manage The Growing Complexity Of Scaling ...
CNFree Chinese eBook Collections Debut at 2021 AAS Annual Conference
Notice of Annual General Meeting in ASSA ABLOY AB
One of Eddie Van Halen's Guitars is Being Auctioned Online by Former Fiancée at ...
Haier Smart Home Unveils World's First "Internet of Food" Smart Refrigerator Compliant with New IEC ...
Firmenich Singapore Leads on Equality in the Workplace, Reaching Next Level of Global EDGE ...
LeanIX Acquires Leading US SaaS Management Provider Cleanshelf
Titel
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Prices Hold Steady Amidst Burgeoning Manufacturing Activity
Supply Chain Innovation and Tech Breakthroughs Set to Repair Broken PPE Pipeline
IBM Launches Fourth Annual Call for Code Global Challenge to Tackle Existential Threat of Climate ...
Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, ...
Increasing Support Could Boost the Mobile Gaming Industry
Catalyst Welcomes Accenture CEO Julie Sweet As New Board Chair
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Nobu Hotel and Restaurant to open in Elbtower Hamburg, Germany with SIGNA Real Estate
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area