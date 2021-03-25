 

DGAP-News Commerzbank postpones Annual General Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
25.03.2021, 12:21   

DGAP-News: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Commerzbank postpones Annual General Meeting

25.03.2021 / 12:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Postponement due to ongoing restaffing on the Supervisory Board

- Strategy implementation continues as planned


The Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting (AGM) originally planned for 5 May 2021. The postponement is due to the ongoing restaffing on the Supervisory Board. The company aims to hold the AGM in short term and publish the necessary election proposals with the invitation.

The Supervisory Board swiftly pushes ahead with the restaffing. There are two positions to be filled. On 16 March, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans-Jörg Vetter, resigned his mandate for health reasons. In addition, Supervisory Board member Andreas Schmitz resigned his mandate yesterday evening with immediate effect.

Despite the postponement of the AGM, the Board of Managing Directors continues to consistently implement the new strategy and maintains the targeted schedule for the conclusion of the necessary framework agreements for the planned reduction of staff.

*****

Press contact
Sascha Ullrich +49 69 136 82349
Erik Nebel +49 69 136 44986
Maurice Farrouh +49 69 136 21947

*****

About Commerzbank
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 30,000 corporate client groups and around 11 million private and small-business customers in Germany. The Bank's two Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30 per cent of Germany's foreign trade and is present internationally in almost 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank supports clients with German connectivity and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. Following the integration of comdirect, private and small-business customers benefit from the services offered by one of Germany's most advanced direct banks combined with personal advisory support on site. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In 2020, Commerzbank generated gross revenues of some €8.2 billion with almost 48,000 employees.

