Commerzbank postpones Annual General Meeting

The Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG has decided to postpone the Annual General Meeting (AGM) originally planned for 5 May 2021. The postponement is due to the ongoing restaffing on the Supervisory Board. The company aims to hold the AGM in short term and publish the necessary election proposals with the invitation.

The Supervisory Board swiftly pushes ahead with the restaffing. There are two positions to be filled. On 16 March, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Hans-Jörg Vetter, resigned his mandate for health reasons. In addition, Supervisory Board member Andreas Schmitz resigned his mandate yesterday evening with immediate effect.

Despite the postponement of the AGM, the Board of Managing Directors continues to consistently implement the new strategy and maintains the targeted schedule for the conclusion of the necessary framework agreements for the planned reduction of staff.

