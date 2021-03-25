 

PAR Technology Announces Newest Brink POS Integration Partner Odyssey Technologies, Inc. – Developer of Remote Eyes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
25.03.2021, 12:30  |  39   |   |   

ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) and back-office software along with integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, today announced the addition of CCTV and video management software provider Odyssey Technologies, Inc., developer of Remote Eyes video management and loss prevention software, to its ever-growing Brink POS integration partner ecosystem.

Remote Eyes is a unique video management software that enables restaurant owners to see all transactions keyed into the POS, either live or in playback mode. The software combines high-resolution cameras, Brink POS transaction data, and network video recorder (NVR) data to provide owners with unprecedented access to their sales data in real time, including voids, cancelled orders, and other information.

Operators can review their captured video to identify different types of theft, improve employee efficiency, discover and correct training issues, decrease drive-thru times, minimize potential liability issues, and improve overall customer experiences. According to data from the National Restaurant Association, employee theft can be attributed to about 75% of inventory shortages and can cost quick service restaurants up to 7% of sales. The FBI has also stated that employee theft is the fasting growing crime in the United States.

For restaurants already operating on slim profit margins, having the right tools in place to catch theft before it happens is critical to success.

“With the active assistance of the Brink POS development team, we have taken our loss prevention solution to the next level in terms of completeness, ease of use, and function,” John Webster, CEO of Odyssey Technologies, said. “Small restaurant owners can deploy our solution rapidly and cost-effectively by using our Cloud service offering. Multi-location restaurant operators can use our Enterprise offering to integrate data from all store locations and automate alerts and reporting."

“We’re incredibly excited to have Remote Eyes join our integration partner ecosystem,” Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships for PAR, said. “At a time when most restaurants are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic, preventing employee theft is more important now than ever. Remote Eyes reduces overall day-to-day risk and liability for operators while promoting a better overall guest experience.”

About Odyssey Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and manufactures Remote Eyes brand video surveillance equipment and software. With thousands of Remote Eyes video surveillance systems installed worldwide, Odyssey differentiates itself by providing equipment, software, and services for centralizing and automating multi-site operations in Retail, Hospitality, Financial Services, and Property Management. Remote Eyes video systems feature superior video compression, multi-site remote video management, and integration with point-of-sale, access control and networked transaction systems. To learn more about Odyssey Technologies, Inc., please visit us at www.remoteeyes.com.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

Par Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PAR Technology Announces Newest Brink POS Integration Partner Odyssey Technologies, Inc. – Developer of Remote Eyes ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) and back-office software along with integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, today announced the addition of CCTV and video management software provider …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
The Humana Foundation Awards Nearly $1 Million in a Second Year Investment to Kingsley House and ...
Amplitude Surgical – Limited Decline in Operating Performances in H1 2020-21
UpHealth Appoints Jay Jennings as its CAO
Cadence Successfully Tapes Out Tensilica SoC on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 22FDX Platform Using Adaptive Body ...
Total Gabon: News Release 2020 Financial Results
VIZIO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BlackRock Nominates Hans E. Vestberg to Board of Directors
Air Liquide: Combined General Meeting on May 4, 2021: Publication of the Notice of Meeting
Vertex Receives Australian TGA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Arrival Announces Two New Members to Global Board of Directors
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Trinseo Announces Pricing of Senior Notes and Term Loans to Fund the Acquisition of Arkema’s PMMA ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
PAR Technology Corporation to Participate At Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference
15.03.21
PAR Technology Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
11.03.21
PAR Technology Corporation to Participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference
05.03.21
PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter & Year End Financial Results
26.02.21
PAR Technology Welcomes Lunchbox Into Its Brink POS Integration Ecosystem
23.02.21
PAR Technology’s Restaurant Magic Releases Datable Lab, A New Learning Management System