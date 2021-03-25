PAR Technology Announces Newest Brink POS Integration Partner Odyssey Technologies, Inc. – Developer of Remote Eyes

Remote Eyes is a unique video management software that enables restaurant owners to see all transactions keyed into the POS, either live or in playback mode. The software combines high-resolution cameras, Brink POS transaction data, and network video recorder (NVR) data to provide owners with unprecedented access to their sales data in real time, including voids, cancelled orders, and other information.

ParTech, Inc. (“PAR”), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) and back-office software along with integrated technical solutions to the restaurant industry, today announced the addition of CCTV and video management software provider Odyssey Technologies, Inc., developer of Remote Eyes video management and loss prevention software, to its ever-growing Brink POS integration partner ecosystem.

Operators can review their captured video to identify different types of theft, improve employee efficiency, discover and correct training issues, decrease drive-thru times, minimize potential liability issues, and improve overall customer experiences. According to data from the National Restaurant Association, employee theft can be attributed to about 75% of inventory shortages and can cost quick service restaurants up to 7% of sales. The FBI has also stated that employee theft is the fasting growing crime in the United States.

For restaurants already operating on slim profit margins, having the right tools in place to catch theft before it happens is critical to success.

“With the active assistance of the Brink POS development team, we have taken our loss prevention solution to the next level in terms of completeness, ease of use, and function,” John Webster, CEO of Odyssey Technologies, said. “Small restaurant owners can deploy our solution rapidly and cost-effectively by using our Cloud service offering. Multi-location restaurant operators can use our Enterprise offering to integrate data from all store locations and automate alerts and reporting."

“We’re incredibly excited to have Remote Eyes join our integration partner ecosystem,” Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships for PAR, said. “At a time when most restaurants are struggling to stay afloat because of the pandemic, preventing employee theft is more important now than ever. Remote Eyes reduces overall day-to-day risk and liability for operators while promoting a better overall guest experience.”

About Odyssey Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1997 and manufactures Remote Eyes brand video surveillance equipment and software. With thousands of Remote Eyes video surveillance systems installed worldwide, Odyssey differentiates itself by providing equipment, software, and services for centralizing and automating multi-site operations in Retail, Hospitality, Financial Services, and Property Management. Remote Eyes video systems feature superior video compression, multi-site remote video management, and integration with point-of-sale, access control and networked transaction systems. To learn more about Odyssey Technologies, Inc., please visit us at www.remoteeyes.com.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech’s Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world’s leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005112/en/