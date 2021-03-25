 

Aleafia Health Reports 2020 Year End Results, Record Quarterly Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 12:15  |  30   |   |   

  • 233% increase in Q/Q cannabis net revenue
  • $4.3 million positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2020
  • 42% and 501% increase in Q/Q medical cannabis and adult-use net revenue, respectively
  • Significant product portfolio expansion with 31 new SKUs launched since October

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial results for the 2020 fourth quarter (“Q4 2020”) and fiscal year (“FY 2020”).

“Following the successful licensing of all three of our production facilities in 2020, we’ve now introduced innovative new cannabis derivative and dried flower formats under a distinct and compelling brand family,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Our expanded product portfolio is having an immediate impact, with record quarterly revenue and strong sequential growth in our priority adult-use, medical and international cannabis sales.”

“Notwithstanding certain non-cash, one-time expenses, our focus on disciplined, profitable growth has paid dividends with our first year of positive adjusted EBTIDA. The commercialization of our business is rapidly accelerating with the shift in revenue mix towards the sale of highly profitable packaged cannabis products providing a sustainable source of continued growth.”

 

CONDENSED INCOME (LOSS) STATEMENT

  Three months ended Year ended
($,000s) Dec 31,
2020 		  Sep 30,
2020 		  Dec 31,
2019 		  Dec 31,
2020 		  Dec 31,
2019 		 
Net revenue 15,203   4,967   6,028   44,542   16,351  
Cannabis net revenue(1)(3) 14,122   4,244   4,852   41,088   11,628  
Adjusted gross profit before fair value ("FV") adjustments on net cannabis revenue 8,365   355   3,864   23,357   4,884  
Adjusted gross margin before FV adjustments on net cannabis revenue(1) 59 % 8 % 80 % 57 % 42 %
Selling, general & administrative expenses ("SG&A") 7,909   6,737   5,924   29,248   30,553  
Gross profit (3,867 ) (10,001 ) 5,542   (5,610 ) 20,782  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) 4,320   (5,153 ) (763 ) 8,996   (19,574 )
Net loss (217,301 ) (19,762 ) (9,759 ) (247,238 ) (39,607 )
1. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section of associated MD&A for term definition.
2. See "Adjusted EBITDA" section for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent.
3. See "Revenue" section for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent.

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA & NET INCOME

  Three months ended Year ended
($,000s) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019
Net loss (217,301 ) (19,762 ) (9,759 ) (247,238 ) (39,607 )
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 2,854   (4,394 ) 3,616   (2,540 ) 2,959  
Share-based payments 582   648   929   2,690   13,512  
Business transaction costs 824   816   1,630   4,146   5,212  
Depreciation and amortization(1) 2,651   3,273   2,200   10,166   5,912  
Bad debt expense 988   500   -   1,892   -  
Interest expense 3,098   3,062   1,661   11,636   5,959  
FV changes in biological assets and changes in inventory sold 11,106   10,708   (1,041 ) 29,133   (13,219 )
Intangible asset write-down 22,116   -   -   22,116   -  
Goodwill write-down 177,476   -   -   177,476   -  
Non-operating expense (income) (74 ) (4 ) (1 ) (481 ) (302 )
Adjusted EBITDA(2) 4,320   (5,153 ) (763 ) 8,996   (19,574 )
1. Q4 2020 includes $2.1M non-cash depreciation expensed to cost of sales.
2. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section of associated MD&A for term definition.

CANNABIS OPERATIONAL RESULTS

  Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019
Cannabis net revenue(1)(2) 14,121 4,245 4,852 41,088 11,628
Net medical cannabis revenue(1)(2) 2,717 1,909 1,731 7,950 4,361
Net adult-use cannabis revenue(1)(2) 1,409 235 554 3,221 4,116
Net bulk wholesale cannabis revenue(1)(2) 9,995 2,101 2,805 29,915 3,390
Active, registered patients 18,740 17,526 10,249 - -
1. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Certain non-IFRS Measures" section of the associated MD&A for term definition.
2. See "Revenue" section of the associated MD&A for reconciliation to IFRS equivalent.
  • Medical cannabis net revenue for Q4 and FY 2020 was $2.7 million and $8.0 million, an increase of 57% and 82%, respectively, over the same periods in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to improved product offerings and a continued increase in the Company’s total number of active, registered patients. Management believes that the Company’s broad medical cannabis ecosystem, which includes clinics and scheduled same day delivery, in addition to cannabis products, provides the company with a core competitive advantage.
  • Net adult-use cannabis revenue for Q4 and FY 2020 was $1.4 million and $3.2 million, respectively, compared to $0.6 million and $4.1 million for the same periods in the prior year, and $0.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”). The sequential increase was primarily due to greater product availability, including the launch of new product formats and SKUs.
  • Net bulk wholesale revenue received from sales to cannabis licensed producers (each an “LP”) for Q4 and FY 2020 was $10.0 million and $29.9 million, an increase of 256% and 783% respectively, over the same periods in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to the sale of flower harvested at the Port Perry Facility's outdoor cultivation site to other LPs, and a larger harvest in 2020 relative to the prior year, yielding 31,200 kgs of dried flower.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 and FY 2020 was $4.3 million and $9.0 million compared to losses of $0.8 million and $19.6 million, respectively, in the same periods in 2019, and a sequential improvement of $9.4 million over the previous quarter. The substantial difference in quarterly adjusted EBITDA reported over the course of 2020 is primarily due to the seasonality of outdoor cultivation associated sales, which provide a substantial contribution margin. Bulk wholesale revenue fluctuated significantly over the course year, which significantly effects adjusted EBITDA and net income or loss.

Net loss for Q4 and FY 2020 was $217.3 million and $247.2 million, compared to losses of $9.8 million and $39.6 million in the same periods in 2019. In both Q4 and FY 2020, the net loss was primarily due to non-cash items including a fair value changes in biological assets and changes in inventory sold expense of $11.1 million for the quarter and $29.1 million for the full year. Included in the full year amount is a $17 million write-down to net realizable value of saleable inventory to reflect declining wholesale prices.

During Q4 2020, the Company incurred a $22.1 million write-down of intangible assets expense. This includes a $10.6 million write-off associated with the Company’s 51% interest in the Flying High Brands joint-venture, as the Company is now primarily developing its brands and products in-house, rather than licensing them from other cannabis companies.

The Company also wrote-down $176.0 million of goodwill associated with the acquisition of Emblem Corp., and $1.4 million of goodwill associated with the acquisition of Canabo Medical Corp.

PRODUCT PORTFOLIO & SALES GROWTH

With the receipt of necessary Health Canada licences received earlier in 2020, the Company began the development and production of a number of new product formats and existing line extensions, with launches commencing in Q4 2020. The launches have resulted in an increase of 31 cannabis products SKUs since October, directly impacting the increased sales in both markets.

  • Sublingual Strips: Kin Slips, the cannabis-infused sublingual strips, launched in Q4 2020 in the medical and adult-use markets. Kin Slips offers a fast onset time relative to other non-combustible cannabis products. Placed under the tongue, the active ingredients enter the bloodstream through the sublingual gland, delivering a typical onset time of 10 to 15 minutes (though individual experience may vary).
  • 510 Vape Cartridges: The vapes are inspired by Aleafia Health’s signature cultivars and contain custom-made, unique terpene blends deliver robust flavours and consistent effects. They contain CO2-extracted distillate mixed with a custom blend of botanically sourced terpenes. No fillers or artificial flavours are used in the vapes, which were launched in Q4 2020.
  • Confectionary Edibles: Subsequent to the reporting period, the Company released THC soft chews, its first cannabis edible product. Soft chews are currently the largest edibles category in Canada, as they are in other international jurisdictions with a more established legal adult-use cannabis market. The initial launch features two SKUs, each with two five milligram chews per package. The Company is currently considering a soft chews line extension to include additional flavours, and a CBD dominant offering.
  • High Potency CBD Oil: In December, the Company launched a high potency cannabis oil, CBD 50, with 50 mg per millilitre of CBD oil, provides greater consumer and patient convenience and has more than twice the potency of traditional high CBD oils.
  • Exclusive Cultivars: The Company’s medical cannabis patients now benefit from access to highly sought-after strains through its supply agreement with cannabis brands house Robes Cannabis Inc. (dba as BLLRDR). As part of this agreement, subsequent to the reporting period, the Company launched the Afghani Bullrider and Wedding Cake strains each in 3.5 gram containers.
  • Dried Flower at Scale: Leveraging the greater scale of cultivation capacity, the Company has also expanded upon its signature strains with greater product availability, and new larger format SKUs, including a pre-roll line extension with 12 pre-rolls each of 0.35 grams. Initial purchase orders for this and other new dried flower SKUs have commenced shipping to adult-use provincial wholesalers beginning in March.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST

Date: March 25, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
USA/Canada Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (866) 679-9046; Passcode: 3497836
International Toll-Free Participant Call-in: (409) 217-8323; Passcode: 3497836

WEBCAST LINK

This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the link provided. Audio of the call will be available to participants through both the conference call line and webcast; however, the presentation may only be viewed via the webcast. Participants who miss the live call can view a replay at any time via the link provided.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations
1-833-879-2533
IR@AleafiaHealth.com
LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

 


Aleafia Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aleafia Health Reports 2020 Year End Results, Record Quarterly Revenue 233% increase in Q/Q cannabis net revenue$4.3 million positive adjusted EBITDA in Q4 202042% and 501% increase in Q/Q medical cannabis and adult-use net revenue, respectivelySignificant product portfolio expansion with 31 new SKUs launched since …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Aleafia Health Expands Adult-Use Presence with Entrance in Saskatchewan, New Provincial Market
09.03.21
Aleafia Health Announces Closing of $22.7 Million Bought Deal Offering
02.03.21
Aleafia Health führt Cannabis-Kaubonbons von Bogart‘s Kitchen ein
02.03.21
Aleafia Health Launches Cannabis Soft Chews by Bogart’s Kitchen
25.02.21
Aleafia Health to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:32 Uhr
407
Einer der "Cannabis-Werte" 2017 mit Potential auf ein Alleinstellungsmerkmal in seinem Sek