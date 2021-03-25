 

DGAP-Adhoc Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH: No Coupon Payment in 2021 / Sharing in Losses

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH: No Coupon Payment in 2021 / Sharing in Losses

25-March-2021 / 12:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ad-hoc-Announcement Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
  		Ad-hoc-Meldung gemäß Art. 17 MAR
No Coupon Payment in 2021 / Sharing in Losses
  		Zinsausfall in 2021 / Verlustbeteiligung der stillen Einlage
Today, 25 March 2021, Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH ("Issuer") was notified by Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Hanover ("NORD/LB") of the fact that, according to NORD/LB AöR's prepared and audited annual financial statements for the financial year 2020 and in accordance with the German commercial code, a balance sheet deficit before loss absorption through existing silent contributions in the amount of EUR 842,6 million has been incurred. As a consequence thereof, firstly, the payment of a profit participation to the Issuer in respect of the financial year 2020 is fully excluded pursuant to § 3 para 3 of the agreement on the establishment of a silent partnership entered into by and between the Issuer and NORD/LB and terminated by NORD/LB on 25. November 2020 effective 31. December 2022 ("Participation Agreement") and, secondly, the book value of the silent contribution of the Issuer as shown in the balance sheet of NORD/LB AöR as of 31 December 2020 was further reduced by an amount of EUR 20,059,202.20 to an amount of EUR 130,450,575.50 pursuant to § 6 para 1 of the Participation Agreement. Heute, am 25. März 2021, wurde der Fürstenberg Capital II GmbH ("Emittentin") von der Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale, Hannover ("NORD/LB") mitgeteilt, dass gemäß aufgestelltem und geprüftem Jahresabschluss für die NORD/LB AöR im Geschäftsjahr 2020 gemäß HGB ein Bilanzverlust vor Verlustbeteiligung durch bestehende stille Einlagen von 842,6 Mio. entstanden ist. Dies hat zur Folge, dass zum einen gemäß § 3 Abs. 3 des zwischen der Emittentin und der NORD/LB geschlossenen und am 25. November 2020 von der NORD/LB mit Wirkung zum 31. Dezember 2022 gekündigten Vertrages über die Errichtung einer stillen Gesellschaft ("Beteiligungsvertrag") die Zahlung einer Gewinnbeteiligung an die Emittentin für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 vollständig ausgeschlossen ist und zum anderen gemäß § 6 Abs. 1 des Beteiligungsvertrags der Buchwert der stillen Einlage der Emittentin in der Bilanz der NORD/LB AöR per 31. Dezember 2020 um EUR 20.059.202,20 auf EUR 130.450.575,50 weiter herabgesetzt worden ist.
The terms and conditions of the Capital Notes (ISIN DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code 021983110, WKN A0EUBN, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code) 15379, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange - Official Segment) of the Issuer provide that payments on the Capital Notes are contingent on payments which the Issuer receives from NORD/LB pursuant to the Participation Agreement. To the extent, the Issuer does not receive such payments, the Issuer will not be obliged to make payments under the Capital Notes. Thus, pursuant to § 6 para (1) of the terms and conditions of the Capital Notes, the total exclusion of the profit participation payment under the Participation Agreement in respect of the financial year 2020 will result in a corresponding total exclusion of the interest payment on the Capital Notes scheduled for 30 June 2021. Noteholders of Capital Notes will therefore not receive interest payments on the Capital Notes in the year 2021 for the interest period from (and including) 30 June 2020 to (but excluding) 30 June 2021. There is no obligation to subsequently compensate for such interest payments excluded. Die Emissionsbedingungen der von der Emittentin begebenen Capital Notes (ISIN DE000A0EUBN9, Common Code 021983110, WKN A0EUBN, Dutch Security Code (Fonds Code) 15379, notiert an der Börse Euronext Amsterdam - Official Segment) sehen vor, dass Zahlungen auf die Capital Notes abhängig sind von Zahlungen, die die Emittentin aufgrund des Beteiligungsvertrags von der NORD/LB erhält. Soweit die Emittentin keine Zahlungen aus dem Beteiligungsvertrag erhält, ist die Emittentin nicht verpflichtet, Zahlungen auf die Capital Notes zu leisten. Der vollständige Ausfall der Gewinnbeteiligungszahlung unter dem Beteiligungsvertrag für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 hat daher gemäß § 6 Abs. 1 der Emissionsbedingungen der Capital Notes zur Folge, dass die für Zahlung am 30. Juni 2021 vorgesehene Zinszahlung auf die Capital Notes ebenfalls vollständig entfallen wird. Die Anleihegläubiger der Capital Notes werden somit im Jahr 2021 für die Zinsperiode vom 30. Juni 2020 (einschließlich) bis zum 30. Juni 2021 (ausschließlich) keine Zinszahlungen auf die Capital Notes erhalten. Eine Nachzahlungsverpflichtung in Bezug auf solchermaßen entfallene Zinszahlungen besteht nicht.
   
In addition, the further reduction of the book value of the Issuer's silent contribution could adversely affect future payment claims of the Noteholders under the Capital Notes. In particular due to the termination by Nord/LB written notice dated 25 November 2020 and an expected repayment of the Capital Notes on 30 June 2023 it should be noted that, as long as the book value as determined in the Bank's balance sheet for the Bank's fiscal year ending on 31 December 2022 is lower than the nominal contribution amount, the repayment amount will correspond to the reduced book value of the Issuer's silent contribution (as determined in the Bank's balance sheet for the Bank's fiscal year ending on 31 December 2022). Therefore, due to the fact that payments on the Capital Notes are contingent on payments which the Issuer receives from NORD/LB pursuant to the Participation Agreement, interest payments on the Capital Notes could also be excluded in subsequent interest periods until and including 30 June 2023. The same applies for the redemption which is expected on 30 June 2023. Die weitere Herabsetzung des Buchwerts der stillen Einlage unter dem Beteiligungsvertrag könnte sich zudem nachteilig auf etwaige künftige Zahlungsansprüche der Anleihegläubiger unter den Capital Notes auswirken.
