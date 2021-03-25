 

Lion Electric Secures its Largest Truck Order to Date with 100 Zero-Emission Trucks from Pride Group Enterprises

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) announces that its proposed business combination partner, The Lion Electric Company (Lion), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that the company has received a purchase order from Pride Group Enterprises (Pride) for the acquisition of 100 all-electric Lion6 and Lion8 trucks. The order represents Lion’s largest single order of zero-emission trucks to date.

Pride will be integrating the all-electric trucks into its existing logistics, full maintenance, leasing, rental and equipment retail operations throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as deploying them with a selection of its fleet management clients. The majority of the trucks are expected to be delivered to Pride during 2021, with the remainder of deliveries expected to take place in 2022.

“Partnering with Lion on our zero-emission heavy-duty trucking efforts gives Pride the unique advantage of deploying these vehicles on the road in the very short term, and significantly contributes to our goal of 100% electric vehicles, while gaining valuable experience in zero-emission operations,” said Pride Group Enterprises CEO, Sam Johal. “The ability to offer truly zero-emission freight to our customers is a huge step for our business and environment. Along with the support from one of our long-tern financial partners Hitachi Capital, we are excited about partnering with a Canadian EV OEM and promoting the Canadian brand, in the North American market.”

In addition to supplying the vehicles, Lion will also work to support Pride in key aspects of fleet electrification, including the installation of adequate charging infrastructure as well as integrating advanced telematics services into its operations – data which is critical to maximizing return on investment (ROI) in electric fleets. The Lion6 and Lion8 trucks have ranges of 180 and 165 miles respectively, and will be used for regional shipping operations.

All of Lion’s vehicles are purpose-built for electric propulsion from the ground up, and are manufactured at Lion’s North American facility, which has a current capacity to produce approximately 2,500 electric trucks per year. Over the last decade, Lion has established itself as a leader in the all-electric heavy-duty vehicle industry, having delivered over 300 all-electric heavy-duty vehicles in North America with over 6 million miles driven since 2016.

Diskussion: Lion Electric - Elektrobusse und -Lkw für Nordamerika
24.03.21
Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. and Lion Electric Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement and April 23, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination
15.03.21
Lion Electric Announces the Construction of its Battery Manufacturing Plant and Innovation Center in Quebec
25.02.21
Lion Electric to Bring Zero Emission School Buses to California’s Largest School District

06:43 Uhr
30
Lion Electric - Elektrobusse und -Lkw für Nordamerika