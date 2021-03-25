 

PHX Energy Services Corp. Announces It Has Entered a Technology Partnership With National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 12:34  |  40   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) is pleased to announce it has entered into a technology partnership (the “Partnership”) with National Energy Services Reunited Corp (“NESR”) (NASDAQ: NESR). Pursuant to the Partnership, PHX Energy will provide its premium downhole technology, namely the Corporation’s Atlas High Performance Motors (“Atlas”) and Velocity Systems, for use in NESR’s directional drilling operations in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”).

PHX Energy’s high-performance fleet of equipment is widely recognized in North America for its increased reliability and operating advantages that deliver faster drilling and increased efficiency at the well site. This reputation has led PHX Energy to grow its US market share to the highest level in its history. Through the Partnership, these same advantages will become accessible to operators in NESR’s international markets and PHX Energy and NESR will work in collaboration to deliver directional drilling solutions that provide the same step change in performance that is now demanded in North American drilling operations. A series of preliminarily wells in the Middle East are being drilled using the Corporation’s technology, with the first recently completed and breaking the current operating record in the area.

PHX Energy’s strategic initiatives that have positioned the Corporation as the technology leader in the directional drilling sector, have led to an extensive fleet of Atlas Motors and Velocity Systems. With the size of its current Atlas and Velocity fleets, PHX Energy has allocated assets to the Partnership with minimal capital expenditures required. The Partnership is anticipated to grow throughout 2021 and PHX Energy intends to allocate future assets and capital expenditures based on the successes achieved. PHX Energy is committed to maintaining its balance sheet strength and protecting its financial position, especially given the current volatility in the economic and industry conditions. PHX Energy believes the Partnership will further its financial strength, creating another revenue stream that leverages the higher margins generated by its high performance fleet.

Seite 1 von 3


PHX Energy Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PHX Energy Services Corp. Announces It Has Entered a Technology Partnership With National Energy Services Reunited Corp. CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) is pleased to announce it has entered into a technology partnership (the “Partnership”) with National Energy Services …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.03.21
PHX Energy Services Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend
12.03.21
PHX Energy Services Announces Inaugural ESG and Sustainability Report
25.02.21
PHX Energy Announces Its Operating and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020