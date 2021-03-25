CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Carl Morris, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day. The panel entitled “The more we learn the less we know about DMD—From micro-dystrophin, to morpholinos, and small molecules” will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time.



