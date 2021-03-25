 

Venus Concept Announces Global Brand Ambassador Partnership with Tennis Champion and Entrepreneur Venus Williams

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that Venus Williams, four-time Olympic Gold Medalist, seven-time Grand Slam Champion and entrepreneur, has signed on as celebrity brand ambassador/endorser for Venus Bliss.

“We are very excited to work with Venus Williams as our Venus Bliss Brand Ambassador,” said Dom Serafino, CEO of Venus Concept. “We consider Venus a perfect fit for Venus Concept. Her excellent reputation as an athlete and person is consistent with our company goals and vision. We are looking forward to building successful brand awareness campaigns with her and we are confident that our customers and their patients will connect with her integrity and public image.”

With 7 Grand Slam titles, 5 Wimbledon championships and 4 Olympic gold medals, Venus Williams is one of the most accomplished women in the history of sports. Not only a force on the court, Williams also parlayed her fine-tuned business acumen with her healthy competitive spirit into three successful business ventures: lifestyle and fashion-forward activewear brand EleVen by Venus Williams, full-service commercial and residential interior design firm V Starr and plant-based protein company Happy Viking.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 20 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, Venus Heal, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Epileve and Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems includes NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS and ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners. For general company and product information, visit: www.venusconcept.com. For consumer information, visit: www.venustreatments.com. For investor information, visit: https://ir.venusconcept.com/.

 

CONTACT: Public Relations Contact:
Melissa Kang
416-802-1498
mkang@venusconcept.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Westwicke Partners on behalf of Venus Concept:
Mike Piccinino, CFA
VenusConceptIR@westwicke.com

