ePlay Announces eSports NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Platform Launch

Limited edition virtual and physical art, wearable art, and objects to be available in-app and via new NFT Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY ; OTC:EPYFF ) (the “Company” or “ePlay”) announces the launch of the company’s NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Platform at the March 25, 2021 eSports Investor Day event.

