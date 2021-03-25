Intellia Therapeutics Presents New Data on Expanded Cell Engineering Capabilities Utilizing Base Editors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will present the first preclinical data set on its novel cytosine deaminase base editor technology at the seventh Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) virtual scientific meeting on Nucleic Acid Therapies. The data shows how the Company’s proprietary base editors can expand its genome editing capabilities by enabling the introduction of multiple gene knockouts simultaneously with no detectable increase in translocation above background levels. The meeting is being held virtually from March 24-26, 2021.



“At Intellia, we continue to build the broadest and deepest genome editing platform for developing potentially curative treatments for severe diseases,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “We are quite pleased to share the expansion of our ex vivo toolbox to include base editing, which perfectly complements our existing cell engineering and editing capabilities. We believe our scientific innovation in advancing this novel technology will support our development of a broad portfolio of cancer and autoimmune therapies.”