Intellia Therapeutics Presents New Data on Expanded Cell Engineering Capabilities Utilizing Base Editors
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will present the first preclinical data set on its novel cytosine deaminase base editor technology at the seventh Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) virtual scientific
meeting on Nucleic Acid Therapies. The data shows how the Company’s proprietary base editors can expand its genome editing capabilities by enabling the introduction of multiple gene knockouts
simultaneously with no detectable increase in translocation above background levels. The meeting is being held virtually from March 24-26, 2021.
“At Intellia, we continue to build the broadest and deepest genome editing platform for developing potentially curative treatments for severe diseases,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “We are quite pleased to share the expansion of our ex vivo toolbox to include base editing, which perfectly complements our existing cell engineering and editing capabilities. We believe our scientific innovation in advancing this novel technology will support our development of a broad portfolio of cancer and autoimmune therapies.”
Presentation Details
Title: “Special Edition: Expanding Intellia’s Toolbox with Base Editing”
Session: Gene Editing
Date and Time: March 25, 2021, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Presenting Author: Christian Dombrowski, senior director of Intellia’s Gene Editing Platform group
Data Summary:
- Intellia has developed a therapeutically relevant cytosine deaminase base editor that is equipotent to Cas9 for T cell editing
- The combination of Intellia’s base editor with its proprietary cell engineering process achieved >90% T cell editing efficiency while maintaining translocations at background levels
The presentation can be found here, on the Scientific Publications & Presentations page of Intellia’s website.
Title: “New Era of Genome Editing: In Vivo, Liver-Directed CRISPR Candidates for Rare Diseases”
Session: Nucleic Acid Clinical Programs
Date and Time: March 26, 2021, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. ET
Presenting Author: Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, Intellia Therapeutics
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products. Learn more about Intellia and CRISPR/Cas9 at intelliatx.com. Follow us on Twitter @intelliatweets.
