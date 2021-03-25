 

Avicanna to Participate in Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference and the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum Both Taking Place on Thursday March 25th

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that Avicanna’s Chief Executive Officer, Aras Azadian has been invited to present at the Benzinga Biotech Small Cap Conference (the “Benzinga Conference”) and the Virtual Life Sciences Investor Forum (the “Life Sciences Investor Forum”).

Mr. Azadian will be presenting at the Benzinga Conference on March 25, 2021 at 10:40AM EST and will be participating in the panel discussion entitled “The Natural Solutions: Cannabis & Cannabinoids”. The Benzinga Conference is focussed on highlighting companies in the biotech space who are helping to bring the world back to normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. To register and learn more about the Benzinga Conference visit https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/biotech/.

Mr. Azadian will be presenting at the Life Sciences Investor Forum on March 25, 2021 at 2:00PM EST. The Life Sciences Investor Forum is the largest online investor conference series dedicated to the life sciences industry and features presentations from top executives and experts with live Q&A. To register and learn more about the Life Sciences Investor Forum visit https://www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com/events/event-details/agenda.

About Avicanna

Avicanna is a diversified and vertically integrated Canadian biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products for the global consumer, medical, and pharmaceutical market segments.

Avicanna is an established leader in cannabinoid research and development, which it primarily conducts at its R&D headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS @ Toronto, Canada and in collaboration with leading Canadian academic and medical institutions. In addition to its developing pharmaceutical pipeline, Avicanna’s team of experts have developed and commercialized several industry leading product lines, including:

  • Pura H&W: an advanced and clinically tested line of CBD consumer derma-cosmetic products; and,

  • RHO Phyto: an advanced line of medical cannabis products containing varying ratios of CBD and THC currently available nation-wide across Canada in partnership with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart. RHO Phyto is the first strictly medical formulary of advanced “Cannabis 2.0” products, containing oils, sprays, capsules, creams, and gels, all developed with scientific rigour, manufactured under GMP standards and supported by pre-clinical data.

With ongoing clinical trials on its derma-cosmetic (Pura H&W), medical cannabis (RHO Phyto) and a pipeline of pharmaceutical products, Avicanna’s dedication to researching the important role that cannabinoids play in an increasingly wider scope of products has been at the core of the Company’s vision since its inception. Furthermore, Avicanna’s commitment to education is demonstrated through its annual medical symposium, the Avicanna Academy educational platform, and the My Cannabis Clinic patient program through its subsidiary company.

Avicanna manages its own supply chain including cultivation and extraction through its two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia. Through these sustainable, economical, and industrial scale subsidiaries, Avicanna cultivates, processes, and commercializes a range of cannabis and hemp cultivars dominant in CBD, CBG, THC, and other cannabinoids for use as active pharmaceutical ingredients. Avicanna’s Avesta Genetica program specializes in the development and optimization of rare cultivars for commercial production along with feminized seeds for global export. In June 2020, Avicanna made history with a shipment of hemp seeds to the United States of America by completing the first ever export of hemp seeds from Colombia.

