Plus Products Announces Date for the Release of Audited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Revises Fourth Quarter Guidance, and Provides Update Regarding Upcoming Debenture Conversion Deadline

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”) today announced it will report its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2020 after markets close on April 7, 2021, revised its previously issued fourth quarter 2020 guidance, and provided an update regarding upcoming debenture conversion deadline.

PLUS will report its audited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after markets close on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

At 5:00 pm Eastern Time / 2:00 pm Pacific Time the same day (April 7, 2021) the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and its recent corporate highlights.

Jake Heimark, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and Nate Pearson, Chief Financial Officer will be conducting a question-and-answer session following the prepared remarks.

Update to Fourth Quarter Guidance

In November 2020, during the announcement of PLUS’s third quarter financial and operational results, the Company discussed its expectation for fourth quarter net revenues to exceed $4.0M.

While gross revenues in the period are still expected to reach $4.0M, net revenues were lower than anticipated due, in part, to the Company’s previously announced transition to a self-service distribution partner which resulted in the return of inventory originally sold to its prior distribution partner in the fourth quarter of 2020, along with higher than anticipated promotional spend.

Despite lower than anticipated net revenues during the period, the Company still expects to report healthy growth for the full-year 2020 alongside expanding gross margins, and a cash balance of over $11.0M.

Update on Debenture Conversion and Status of Shares Issued Pursuant to Such Conversion

In connection to the previously announced amendments to the terms of the Company’s 8.00% unsecured convertible debentures due February 28, 2021 (now the Company’s 12.00% secured debentures due February 28, 2024) (the “Debentures”), the Company would like to provide a reminder that holders of the Debentures are afforded the right to convert their outstanding Debentures pro rata up to a maximum amount of CAD$6,250,000 (representing 25%) of the principal amount of the Debentures, at a conversion price of CAD$0.95 per Subordinate Voting Share (the “Conversion Price”).