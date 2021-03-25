RAMM Pharma Initiates Clinical Trials of its Proprietary NettaVet Cannabinoid Formulation for Multiple Pathologies in Animals

The clinical trials will evaluate the efficacy of NettaVet cannabinoid formulations for the treatment of the following pathologies:

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “ Company ” or " RAMM") (CSE: RAMM) (OTC: RAMMF) , a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, is pleased to announce that it has initiated clinical trials studying the efficacy of its proprietary NettaVet pet cannabinoid formulation for the treatment of four pathologies in animals. The trials will be conducted in partnership with Universidad de la Republica de Uruguay in collaboration with leading international experts at Montreal University (Canada), University of Buenos Aires (Argentina), São Paulo State University (Brazil) and University of Barcelona (Spain). NettaLife is a wholly owned subsidiary of RAMM, dedicated to the production, export and commercialization of pet products, food, pharmaceutical specialties and cosmetic products for animals. More information can be found on NettaLife’s website www.nettalife.com.

Chronic Osteoarthritis pain in dogs (Cannis familiaris)

Chronic Osteoarthritis pain in horses (Equus caballus)

Allergic Dermatitis in dogs (Cannis familiaris)

Anxiety in dogs (Cannis familiaris)

Prof. Dr. Nadia Crosignani, MSc., PhD (UdelaR, Uruguay), lead advisor for the clinical trials stated, “We are, from an academic stand point, very excited to be able to conduct these clinical trials together with RAMM Pharma and the prospects for these novel treatments to improve the quality life of animals.”

“We are pleased to commence this initial set of clinical trials with renowned experts to advance the development of products to help address some of the most common animal ailments,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer.

The Clinical Trials

The clinical trials are designed to address some of the most common ailments in dogs and horses. These clinical trials are the first of a comprehensive research and development program developed by RAMM aimed at finding effective treatment solutions for a broad range of ailments in animals. The Company will leverage its expansive and growing knowledge base developed through its extensive studies on the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of various conditions in humans to complement its veterinary research.