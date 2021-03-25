 

RAMM Pharma Initiates Clinical Trials of its Proprietary NettaVet Cannabinoid Formulation for Multiple Pathologies in Animals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 12:30  |  34   |   |   

TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM) (OTC: RAMMF), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, is pleased to announce that it has initiated clinical trials studying the efficacy of its proprietary NettaVet pet cannabinoid formulation for the treatment of four pathologies in animals. The trials will be conducted in partnership with Universidad de la Republica de Uruguay in collaboration with leading international experts at Montreal University (Canada), University of Buenos Aires (Argentina), São Paulo State University (Brazil) and University of Barcelona (Spain). NettaLife is a wholly owned subsidiary of RAMM, dedicated to the production, export and commercialization of pet products, food, pharmaceutical specialties and cosmetic products for animals. More information can be found on NettaLife’s website www.nettalife.com.

The clinical trials will evaluate the efficacy of NettaVet cannabinoid formulations for the treatment of the following pathologies:

  • Chronic Osteoarthritis pain in dogs (Cannis familiaris)
  • Chronic Osteoarthritis pain in horses (Equus caballus)
  • Allergic Dermatitis in dogs (Cannis familiaris)
  • Anxiety in dogs (Cannis familiaris)

Prof. Dr. Nadia Crosignani, MSc., PhD (UdelaR, Uruguay), lead advisor for the clinical trials stated, “We are, from an academic stand point, very excited to be able to conduct these clinical trials together with RAMM Pharma and the prospects for these novel treatments to improve the quality life of animals.”

“We are pleased to commence this initial set of clinical trials with renowned experts to advance the development of products to help address some of the most common animal ailments,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer.

The Clinical Trials
The clinical trials are designed to address some of the most common ailments in dogs and horses. These clinical trials are the first of a comprehensive research and development program developed by RAMM aimed at finding effective treatment solutions for a broad range of ailments in animals. The Company will leverage its expansive and growing knowledge base developed through its extensive studies on the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of various conditions in humans to complement its veterinary research.

Seite 1 von 4
Ramm Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RAMM Pharma Initiates Clinical Trials of its Proprietary NettaVet Cannabinoid Formulation for Multiple Pathologies in Animals TORONTO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the “Company” or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM) (OTC: RAMMF), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products, is pleased to announce that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Giyani Closes Bought Deal Public Offering Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately C$11.5 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent
Monument ernennt Chris Leighton zum Interims-CFO
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company‘s, PowerTap’s, Update on the Development of the ...
DeFi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Bitfarms Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2020
Appliqate’s Hybrid event company ELEV8 Dives into The Future of Digital Assets with Michael ...
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Abattis and Management Overcome Legal and Regulatory Allegations
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin