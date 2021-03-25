 

Abeona Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Members to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021   

Refreshed board to bring fresh perspectives, relevant expertise and diverse experience

NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced the appointment of two new independent members to its Board of Directors with significant biotechnology and life sciences experience: Faith L. Charles, Partner, Corporate Transactions and Securities at Thompson Hine LLP and Mark Alvino, President at life sciences strategic advisory firm Hudson Square Capital LLC.

“In addition to the experience and backgrounds of the current Abeona directors, our two new board members represent a group of highly qualified and diverse executives who bring fresh perspectives, relevant expertise and leadership experience, positioning Abeona extremely well to fulfill our mission of bringing our novel gene and cell therapies to patients who currently have no approved treatment options,” said Steven H. Rouhandeh, Chairman of Abeona’s Board of Directors. “The addition of Faith and Mark is part of an ongoing strategic effort to add relevant leadership experience to Abeona’s Board of Directors to support the company’s focus on driving future growth, enhancing its corporate governance, and creating additional shareholder value.”

Faith L. Charles, Partner, Corporate Transactions and Securities for Thompson Hine LLP

Ms. Charles is a corporate transactions and securities partner at Thompson Hine with 30 years of legal experience. She leads Thompson Hine’s Life Sciences practice, advising public and emerging biotech and pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and internationally. Ms. Charles negotiates complex private and public financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, licensing transactions and strategic collaborations. She serves as outside counsel to a myriad of life sciences companies and is known in the industry as an astute business advisor, providing valuable insights into capital markets, corporate governance and strategic development.

Ms. Charles serves on the Board of Directors of Entera Bio (Nasdaq:ENTX) as a member of the Audit Committee and Chair of the Compensation Committee. She also serves on the Board of Directors of several private life science companies. Ms. Charles founded the Women in Bio Metro New York chapter and chaired the chapter for five years. She currently serves on the national board of Women in Bio. Ms. Charles is also a member of the board of Gilda's Club New York City. She has been recognized as a Life Sciences Star by Euromoney’s LMG Life Sciences, has been named a BTI Client Service All-Star, and was named by Crain’s New York Business to the list of 2020 Notable Women in the Law. Ms. Charles holds a J.D degree from The George Washington University Law School and a B.A. in Psychology from Barnard College, Columbia University. Ms. Charles is a graduate of Women in Bio's Boardroom Ready Program, an Executive Education Program taught by The George Washington University School of Business.

