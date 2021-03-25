 

Savaria Declares Monthly Dividend

25.03.2021   

LAVAL, Quebec, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry, declared today a dividend of four cents ($0.04) per common share, in accordance with its monthly dividend policy, payable on April 8, 2021, to shareholders of record of the Corporation at the close of business on March 31, 2021. This is an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is one of the global leaders in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, mobility and independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles to be wheelchair accessible. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland and United Kingdom), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 1,400 people globally and its plants are located across Canada in Laval and Magog (Québec), Brampton, Beamsville and Toronto (Ontario) and Surrey (British Columbia), in the United States at Greenville (South Carolina), in Huizhou (China), in Milan (Italy) and in Newton Abbot (United Kingdom).

For further information:  
Marcel Bourassa
President and Chief Executive Officer
1.800.661.5112
mbourassa@savaria.com 		Stephen Reitknecht, CPA, CA
Chief Financial Officer
800.661.5112
sreitknecht@savaria.com
 www.savaria.com
www.facebook.com/savariabettermobility
www.twitter.com/Mobilityforlife



Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Savaria Announces 2020 Results: Revenue of $354.5M and Adjusted EBITDA at $59.8M
16.03.21
Savaria Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
04.03.21
Savaria Successfully Completes its Offer to Acquire Handicare Group AB
24.02.21
Savaria Corporation and Local Dealers Donate to Texas Relief Effort