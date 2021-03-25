Hanstone Gold Engages Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. To Provide Capital Markets Advisory Services

As per the agreement between Hanstone and Integral dated March 23, 2021 (the “Agreement”), Integral will perform general capital market and advisor support services, with a focus on maintaining active and orderly trading in the markets for Hanstone’s securities.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSX.V: HANS, FSE: HGO) (“Hanstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, subject to TSX Venture Exchange and all other all regulatory approvals, that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. (“Integral”) to provide ongoing strategic advice and support services with regard to Hanstone’s ongoing capital markets activities.

In conjunction with the services rendered by Integral, Hanstone will pay to Integral a monthly cash fee of $6,000, with a term of 12 months from the date of execution of the Agreement. The Company shall have a one-time right to terminate the Agreement after 6 months, provided notice of termination is received by Integral 7 days prior to the 180th day of the term. After the 6th month of the term, this Agreement may be terminated by Hanstone at any time upon 30 days’ notice.

The Company and Integral act at arm's length, and Integral has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The fee to be paid by the Company to Integral under the Agreement is for services only.

About Integral:

Integral is a full service securities dealer engaged in wealth management, market making, and investment banking. Integral serves their clients from offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, Kitchener-Waterloo, Burlington, Sidney and Nanaimo.

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.