 

PureK Holdings Corp. ‘TRUBAR’ Plant-Based Nutrition Brand to Expand Into Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.03.2021, 12:30  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "PureK") (TSX Venture: PKAN) is pleased to announce that TRU Brands Inc. ("TRU Brands"), the leading health and wellness brand and the makers of TRUBAR plant-based, clean-label snacks for women, will continue to expand its retail and online presence in Canada.

TRU Brands products are already available at Costco Canada East locations in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Over the next six months, TruBar’s Canadian momentum includes expansion commitments into approximately 800 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, as well as Rexall, Metro, and Loblaws locations. Additionally, TRU Brands expects to launch TRUWOMEN.CA, its own consumer-facing online store in Canada, in April.

Founded in 2018 under the female-led parent company TRUWOMEN, TRU Brands has grown into a nationally recognized brand and is sold online and through major U.S. retailers, including Target, Walgreens, and Whole Foods. The company’s line of dessert-inspired protein bars is made with plant-based ingredients such as cassava, cacao, and brown rice protein, and are certified vegan, gluten-free and kosher, as well as dairy and soy-free, non-GMO verified, and free of sugar alcohols.

"I am so excited about our growth velocity and momentum as a company," said Erica Groussman, co-founder and CEO of TRU Brands. "There is something so special about taking a brand from incubation to expansion, and the thrill really never goes away. Even as we set to enter another 800 Canadian storefronts and open up international DTC, our success feels surreal. We can’t wait to bring our innovative products to even more customers throughout North America."

The global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market size was valued at $1.6 billion USD in 2019 and is expected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to Grand View Research1. With PureK’s strategic footprint in the plant-based wellness industries, including its acquisitions this year of the beauty brand No B.S. Skincare and the pet care brand BudaPets, the Company’s planned acquisition of TRU Brands is a natural fit for PureK Holdings Corp.

