Local Community & Culture Efforts Central to nCino’s Commitments in 2021 and Beyond

Zedrick Applin to lead initiative as new Program Manager of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Community

WILMINGTON, N.C., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced it is continuing to expand its efforts to positively impact the local communities in which it operates with the appointment of Zedrick Applin as the Company’s first Program Manager of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Community. In this role, Applin will oversee the cultivation of nCino’s inclusivity, diversity and philanthropic programs, including nCino's community service team, nVolve.

The announcement comes at a time when local communities and non-profit organizations have struggled more than ever. nCino believes the role and leadership of businesses will be critical to how communities recover in 2021 and beyond. nCino has always prioritized giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. In 2020, nVolve supported more than 50 non-profit organizations including the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM), the New Hanover Regional Medical Center Community Garden and The Honor Foundation, a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces, among others. Applin’s appointment will continue to strengthen these commitments and other strategic initiatives in Wilmington, N.C. and beyond.

Applin, who joined nCino in February 2019 as a Principal Product Manager, has played an essential role in helping develop nCino’s global compliance function as well as serving as a founding member on the CEO’s Diversity & Inclusion Council. Prior to joining nCino, Applin spent more than a decade working for some of the largest financial services companies in the United States, including Capital One, Santander and USAA.

“I’m thrilled to be taking on this exciting new role at nCino to ensure we continue to deliver a positive impact on our communities and that our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) strategies are well rooted within our organization,” said Applin. “Having worked closely over the last two years on the development of nCino’s DE&I programming, I’m eager to continue that work through the formalization of this new position and I look forward to supporting nCino leaders in both educating and expanding the skill sets of all employees while increasing our time and resource commitments in our local communities.”

nCino was built on a foundational set of core values and culture. Underscoring this dedication and commitment to its local communities, nCino’s workplace culture has consistently been recognized across the industry. Most recently, Comparably ranked nCino as one of the Best Companies for Diversity, one of the Best Companies for Women, and one of the Top 50 Large Companies with the Best Company Culture in 2020.

“With a global workforce of more than 1,100 talented and passionate professionals from a variety of backgrounds, we are proud of the recognition we have received for our strong and diverse culture,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “However, we know that DE&I is a journey, not a destination, and we are dedicated to continuously advancing and improving our company and culture to ensure we build teams that represent different experiences, cultures, skills, and opinions. We further believe that building trust and listening to the needs of our communities is foundational to our success. Zedrick’s new position will be instrumental in continuing to advance and strengthen our dedication to build diverse teams and invest in a community-first culture.”

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

