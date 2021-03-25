Aurora Spine Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance for Its Proprietary APOLLO Anterior Cervical Plate

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, announced today that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its proprietary APOLLO Anterior Cervical Plate (ACP) system, featuring a sleek 1.9mm design, with Hyper-Angulation variability in the Cephalad-Caudal screw angulation of 32° - Freedom to Angulate.



The new ACP system challenges the status quo of cervical spine technology. It is designed to help reduce common postoperative complications, such as dysphagia, malalignment, and adjacent level ossification, by enabling surgeons to customize treatment to patient needs versus a traditional one-size-fits-all approach, and consists of: