Aurora Spine Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance for Its Proprietary APOLLO Anterior Cervical Plate
CARLSBAD, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices
that improve spinal surgery outcomes, announced today that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its proprietary APOLLO Anterior Cervical Plate (ACP) system,
featuring a sleek 1.9mm design, with Hyper-Angulation variability in the Cephalad-Caudal screw angulation of 32° - Freedom to Angulate.
The new ACP system challenges the status quo of cervical spine technology. It is designed to help reduce common postoperative complications, such as dysphagia, malalignment, and adjacent level ossification, by enabling surgeons to customize treatment to patient needs versus a traditional one-size-fits-all approach, and consists of:
- Freedom to Angulate, including Hyper-Angulation screw variability, to optimized performance for each surgical level to support construct stability.
- A wide array of implant length options to match a variety of patient anatomies and to facilitate maximizing the distance from the adjacent levels; and
- A range of advanced screw offerings with fixed and variable angles to enable better screw placement and locking accuracy.
- APOLLO is part the DEXA family of products: positioned to reshape the market through patent focused innovation and address the next advancement in spine surgery – DEXA Interbody Technology.
“There are an estimated 180,000 cervical fusion procedures performed in the United States each year to relieve compression on the spinal cord or nerve roots. Receiving FDA 510(k) clearance for the APOLLO (ACP) system reflects Aurora Spine’s commitment to deliver innovative, modern technology for the anterior cervical spine and to support positive clinical outcomes,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO, at Aurora Spine. “The launch of APOLLO (ACP) is key to our long-term cervical implant strategy and represents a significant opportunity for growth, as cervical spine procedures comprise an approximately $2.6 billion segment of the global spine market.”
