Dividend Declaration

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2021.

Announcement Date: 25-Mar-21

Ex-Date: 01-Apr-21

Record Date: 06-Apr-21

Payment Date: 19-Apr-21

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1459 WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1029

