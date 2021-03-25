 

Dividend Declaration

For Immediate Release:                                                                                                                                     25 March 2021

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2021.

Announcement Date:         25-Mar-21
Ex-Date:                           01-Apr-21
Record Date:                     06-Apr-21
Payment Date:                  19-Apr-21

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF IE00BQZJBQ63 USD 0.1459
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD IE00BZ56RD98 USD 0.1029

Enquiries to:

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited              Tadhg Ó Rodaigh                              +353 1 776 3628

Davy                                                                               Paul Boland                                      +353 1 614 8933


