Successful Launch Marks Key Milestone for OneWeb's 'Five to 50' Ambition

London (ots/PRNewswire) - - OneWeb confirms successful launch and contact with

all 36 satellites



- The latest deployment brings the in-orbit constellation to 146 satellites



- On track to cover 50 degrees Latitude and above by end of year; three more

launches to go





OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, hasconfirmed the successful launch of all 36 satellites by Arianespace from theVostochny Cosmodrome. This launch, its second under new ownership, brings itstotal in-orbit constellation to 146 satellites. These will form part of OneWeb's648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency globalconnectivity.Lift-off occurred on 25 March at 02:47 GMT. OneWeb's satellites separated fromthe rocket and were dispensed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 51minutes with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.This is the second in a five-launch programme that will enable OneWeb'sconnectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by themiddle of 2021, with service ready to start by years end, giving OneWeb theability to connect millions of consumers in the northern hemisphere. Theseservices will cover the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland,Iceland, the Artic Seas and Canada, and will be switched on before the end ofthe year. OneWeb then intends to make global service available in 2022.Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO commented : "This is the second of our 'Five to 50'launch series and represents a key moment in OneWeb's return. The next launch inthe series is scheduled for the end of April, as we continue our drive towardscommercial service this year. OneWeb is rising to the challenge of our missionto provide connectivity to everyone, everywhere, all the time. Backed byexemplary shareholders, we are connecting the world."Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng added: "This latest launch is yet anotherboost for OneWeb and their ambitious plans to connect people and businessesacross the globe to fast and reliable broadband."Our support for OneWeb puts the UK at the forefront of the latest advances inspace technology and demonstrates our commitment to grow Britain's competitiveadvantage in this field."In March of 2021, OneWeb conducted its first network demonstrations to the U.S.Government (https://www.oneweb.world/media-center/oneweb-demonstrates-network-capabilities-to-u-s-government) and will be rolling out additional demonstrationkits and demo centres in locations such as : U.K., Alaska, Maryland and more.Webcast playbackLaunch highlights availableView on OneWeb YouTube(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzs-1EA5e6MRHXK8NKyqzcw)Launch Imageryhttps://www.oneweb.world/launch5-mediakit (https://nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneweb.world%2Flaunch5-mediakit&data=04%7C01%7Ckdowd%40oneweb.net%7C1c97c210dd854f92cb6108d8eeecdb5e%7Cd81db6ff4c7d4a1db56281e85431d5ba%7C0%7C0%7C637522048355736025%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=EJBwvx3yRZRVht0RRxSUu%2FqIIz2fsLJuedMDz7yo1KM%3D&reserved=0)Launch PartnerArianespace and GlavkosmosLaunch FacilitySoyuz Launch Complex, Vostochny CosmodromeAbout OneWebOneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered inLondon, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. Itis implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network ofglobal gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable,fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to theIoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere.