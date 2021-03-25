 

Successful Launch Marks Key Milestone for OneWeb's 'Five to 50' Ambition

London (ots/PRNewswire) - - OneWeb confirms successful launch and contact with
all 36 satellites

- The latest deployment brings the in-orbit constellation to 146 satellites

- On track to cover 50 degrees Latitude and above by end of year; three more
launches to go

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has
confirmed the successful launch of all 36 satellites by Arianespace from the
Vostochny Cosmodrome. This launch, its second under new ownership, brings its
total in-orbit constellation to 146 satellites. These will form part of OneWeb's
648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global
connectivity.

Lift-off occurred on 25 March at 02:47 GMT. OneWeb's satellites separated from
the rocket and were dispensed in nine batches over a period of 3 hours 51
minutes with signal acquisition on all 36 satellites confirmed.

This is the second in a five-launch programme that will enable OneWeb's
connectivity solution to reach all regions north of 50 degrees latitude by the
middle of 2021, with service ready to start by years end, giving OneWeb the
ability to connect millions of consumers in the northern hemisphere. These
services will cover the United Kingdom, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland,
Iceland, the Artic Seas and Canada, and will be switched on before the end of
the year. OneWeb then intends to make global service available in 2022.

Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO commented : "This is the second of our 'Five to 50'
launch series and represents a key moment in OneWeb's return. The next launch in
the series is scheduled for the end of April, as we continue our drive towards
commercial service this year. OneWeb is rising to the challenge of our mission
to provide connectivity to everyone, everywhere, all the time. Backed by
exemplary shareholders, we are connecting the world."

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng added: "This latest launch is yet another
boost for OneWeb and their ambitious plans to connect people and businesses
across the globe to fast and reliable broadband.

"Our support for OneWeb puts the UK at the forefront of the latest advances in
space technology and demonstrates our commitment to grow Britain's competitive
advantage in this field."

In March of 2021, OneWeb conducted its first network demonstrations to the U.S.
Government (https://www.oneweb.world/media-center/oneweb-demonstrates-network-ca
pabilities-to-u-s-government) and will be rolling out additional demonstration
kits and demo centres in locations such as : U.K., Alaska, Maryland and more.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in
London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It
is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of
global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable,
fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the
IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at
http://www.oneweb.world/

