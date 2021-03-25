SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei held the Digital Tax session during its Industrial Digital Transformation Conference. Based on technical practices and industry thinking, Huawei works with leading partners to release the digital tax solution for global customers. By combining ICTs with tax scenarios, the company is building a governance framework for tax data, with the goals of implementing innovative supervision, optimizing tax services, improving risk control, and ultimately facilitating digital tax transformation.

During the session, Deloitte's tax information expert Marilyn Lu gave a keynote speech on digital tax transformation, and released a research report — Data + Technology, the Catalyst for Tax Transformation. She pointed out that the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of tax worldwide, which now has three typical features: technical enablement, data driving, and data connection. On top of that, cloud migration, electronic invoices, big data application, and mobile interconnection have been recognized as the application trends of new technologies in tax administration fields.

In line with this trend, Sheldon Wang, President of Huawei Global Customs and Tax Industries, launched the solution and introduced its technologies (including cloud, AI, big data, and blockchain). The solution involves logistics, information, and invoice flows, and builds three scenarios for e-invoice, e-Revenue Authority, and smart risk control, providing better tax services with the help of digital technologies.

Sheldon Wang noted how the solution uses digital methods to enable tax administration through traditional function applications, business automation, security control, and others. The data value is fully leveraged to facilitate intelligent analysis and decision-making, shifting the focus from IT-based towards digital tax management. Additionally, in terms of tax supervision, strict regulatory measures are phased out in favor of high-quality services.

"Under the digitalization trend, the tax industry needs advanced IT infrastructure to ensure business stability and growth," commented Michael Fan, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise Data Storage Technical Sales Department. He further pointed out how Huawei OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage features a 10-fold storage improvement with zero interruption, ensuring 24/7 online services and building a reliable data storage base for tax services.