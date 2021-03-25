Identity and Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key’s Q4 Revenues Doubled to $1.1M and 2020 Revenues Rose 25% to $2.8M; Enters 2021 with $17M in Cash to Support Global Growth Initiatives; Investor Call Today at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric and multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions for strong, convenient user authentication and large-scale identity applications, today reported results for its fourth quarter (Q4’20) and year ended December 31, 2020 (FY’20) and provided an initial outlook for 2021. BIO-key will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET (details below) to review its results and outlook.

BIO-key completed a recapitalization in 2020 to support accelerated growth, ending the year with $19.0M of current assets, including $17.0M of cash equivalents ($2.17 per share).

BIO-key acquired PortalGuard developer PistolStar, on June 30, 2020, enhancing its solutions suite, customer reach, leadership team, and global market opportunity. PortalGuard is a multifactor authentication and single sign-on platform deployed by hundreds of global customers and millions of end users, with particular strength in online education environments.

BIO-key Launched its PortalGuard IDaaS (Identity-as-a-Service) Cloud-based Authentication Solution in November 2020.

Q4’20 revenue rose to $1.1M or 99% over Q4’19 revenue of $0.5M.

2020 revenue rose 25% to $2.8M versus $2.3M in 2019.



Recent Highlights:

BIO-key CEO Michael DePasquale commented, “2020 was a transformational year for BIO-key as we achieved pivotal milestones despite COVID-19 related challenges and disruptions. Business development activity was somewhat curtailed most of the year as enterprises struggled with the challenges posed by the pandemic. We recapitalized the Company following our mid-year acquisition of PortalGuard. Almost immediately, we began building momentum in our business, which is benefiting from IT security challenges driven by the shift to remote work and studies.

“We look to take advantage of this trend by ramping up our sales and marketing initiatives and working to stay in front of customers to present our expanded suite of biometric and identity and access management solutions. We continue to see robust interest for our PortalGuard solution within the higher education and enterprise markets, particularly now that we have added a cloud-hosted, identity as a service solution (IDaaS) to our existing on-premises solution. PortalGuard IDaaS was launched in Q4 and was well received by both new and existing customers that are increasingly seeking to move their IT infrastructure to the ‘asset-light’ cloud model.

“Certainly the move to cloud solutions has been significantly accelerated by the pandemic and the resulting work-from-home and study-from-home trends. This new off-premises computing dynamic has created unprecedented IT Security challenges as more users access mission critical data and applications outside the enterprise firewall. BIO-key is ideally suited to help enterprises meet these challenges with our attractively priced authentication and IAM solutions that support a wide array of multi-factor authentication options, including our core, patented biometric capabilities.

“Following a growing number of significant security breaches including SolarWinds, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recommended using multi-factor authentication strategies everywhere, and the FBI has specifically highlighted the benefits of biometrics for authentication. Our core strength and unique biometric capabilities set BIO-key apart from the competition, particularly as our technology is scalable to any size ID platform. Though we offer a very comprehensive suite of solutions, we continue to identify and evaluate other biometric forms and other FIDO factors that could further enhance our product suite.

“We continue to see substantial opportunity in Africa, and this week we commenced delivery for the first shipment of biometric fingerprint scanners in support of our initiatives in Nigeria and expect to record revenue of approximately $500K in Q1 with increasing activity throughout 2021. The launch reflects progress toward the normalization of business activity in Nigeria, which was delayed due to the global pandemic, as well as civil unrest and protests throughout the country. In addition to our projects in Nigeria, we are identifying and pursuing opportunities for other large-scale ID projects in neighboring countries, while also working to grow our base of relationships and channel partners across Africa.

“BIO-key’s Channel Alliance Partner Program (CAP) continues to build and is expected to become a key driver for long term growth. Launched in late 2019, the program has grown to encompass more than 50 partners on a global basis. We are working to double our partner base in the coming months to generate additional growth throughout 2021. Currently, about 10% of our recurring revenue comes from the CAP program, and our goal is to push that toward 30% in the near-term. The program expands our paths to market by leveraging partner contacts, market knowledge, and their sales teams to reach new customers where our technology solutions are a good fit and the partner has an existing relationship. We recently expanded the program to target managed service providers (MSPs) and managed security service providers (MSSPs) in addition to other integrators and value-added resellers and are seeing strong demand. We are also targeting partners in key verticals including in Financial, Higher Education and Government where our solutions are already proven to provide substantial value.

“The addition of PortalGuard to the BIO-key family has bolstered our in-house sales, marketing and R&D teams. We believe we now have the team and resources in place to take BIO-key to the next level and are making solid progress on driving revenue and most importantly, recurring revenue growth, as seen in our Q4 results.

Outlook

“As we enter fiscal 2021, we believe we are on-track for significant growth across the business, particularly as the global economy emerges from the impact of COVID-19. We currently expect full year revenues to range between $8M and $12M, with possible upside related to the pace of our African contracts, which remain difficult to project. The mid-point of this range would represent growth of more than 250% over FY’20 revenue and approximately 150% over FY’20 second half revenue annualized, as the second half included the full benefit of our PortalGuard acquisition. Depending on the mix of hardware and software revenues, we believe BIO-key is positioned to achieve profitability within our revenue guidance range.”

Financial Results

Q4’20 revenue approximately doubled to $1,064,000 from $535,000 in Q4’19, primarily due to a full quarter’s contribution related to the PistolStar/PortalGuard acquisition that closed on June 30, 2020. Revenues for FY 2020 improved to $2,837,000 from $2,268,000 in FY 2019 with the increase also attributable to the acquisition.

Gross margin improved to 71% in Q4’20, as compared to negative 25% gross margin in Q4’19, due primarily to the write-off of lock inventory in the prior-year period. For the full year, gross margin improved to 72% in FY’20 versus negative 9% in FY’19 due to software amortization as well as to the write-off of lock inventory, neither of which recurred in FY’20.

Q4’20 operating expenses before impairment increased to $2,175,000 from $2,042,000 in Q4’19, primarily reflecting the inclusion of PortalGuard operating expenses and increased marketing and sales expenses, offset by lower non-cash compensation expenses. The $133,000 or approximately 7% increase in total operating expenses before impairment supported a near 100% increase in revenues.

BIO-key reported a net loss available to stockholders of $1.4M, or $0.18 per share, in Q4’20, compared to a net loss of $9.5M, or $5.29 per share, in Q4’19. Weighted average basic shares outstanding were approximately 7.8M in Q4’20 compared 1.8M in Q4’19. Q4’20 results reflect $16,000 of net interest expense, as compared to net interest expense of $396,000 in Q4’19. Q4’19 also included an intangible asset impairment charge of $7.0M related to the write down of resalable software license rights.

In FY’20, net loss available to common shareholders was $9.8M, or $2.08 per share, including $4.3M of interest expense and a $499,000 loss related to the extinguishment of debt, partially offset by a gain of $341,000 for Paycheck Protection Program proceeds that were forgiven. In FY’19, net loss available to common shareholders was $14.6M, or $8.21 per share, including the $7.0M impairment charge and $1.1M of interest expense.

Financial Strength

Following its recapitalization by completing a $24.8M public offering of stock and warrants in July, BIO-key ended 2020 with current assets of $19.0M, including $17.0M of cash and cash equivalents.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; our ability to integrate the operations and personnel of PistolStar into our business; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BIO-key International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,993,096 $ 79,013 Accounts receivable, net 548,049 126,000 Due from factor 60,453 110,941 Note receivable 295,000 - Inventory 330,947 429,119 Prepaid expenses and other 201,507 108,397 Investment – debt security 512,821 512,821 Total current assets 18,941,873 1,366,291 Resalable software license rights 58,882 73,802 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 81,793 95,509 Capitalized contract costs, net 165,315 231,519 Deposits and other assets 8,712 8,712 Operating lease right-of-use assets 487,325 566,479 Intangible assets, net 1,514,146 154,386 Goodwill 1,262,526 - Total non-current assets 3,578,699 1,130,407 TOTAL ASSETS $ 22,520,572 $ 2,496,698 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 244,158 $ 844,557 Loans payable – related parties - 188,737 Accrued liabilities 508,487 572,885 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discount and debt issuance costs - 2,255,454 Note payable – PistolStar acquisition, net of debt discount 232,000 - Deferred revenue – current 657,349 359,212 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 234,309 170,560 Total current liabilities 1,876,303 4,391,405 Deferred revenue – long term 44,987 - Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 264,163 390,466 Total non-current liabilities 309,150 390,466 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,185,453 4,781,871 Commitments STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Common stock — authorized, 170,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding; 7,814,572 and 1,812,483 of $.0001 par value at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 782 182 Additional paid-in capital 119,844,026 87,437,661 Accumulated deficit (99,509,689 ) (89,723,016 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) 20,335,119 (2,285,173 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 22,520,572 $ 2,496,698

All BIO-key shares issued and outstanding for all periods reflect BIO-key’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which was effective November 20, 2020.





BIO-key International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three months ended

December 31, Years ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Services $ 503,667 $ 214,270 $ 1,432,228 $ 925,245 License fees 356,672 200,869 962,038 442,649 Hardware 203,491 119,669 442,516 899,634 Total revenues 1,063,830 534,808 2,836,782 2,267,528 Costs and other expenses Cost of services 165,274 57,385 502,214 272,318 Cost of license fees 20,405 (203,035 ) 49,891 916,112 Cost of hardware 124,821 814,766 242,721 1,272,815 Total costs and other expenses 310,500 669,116 794,826 2,461,245 Gross Profit (Loss) 753,330 (134,308 ) 2,041,956 (193,717 ) Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,765,119 1,686,050 5,848,687 5,036,820 Research, development and engineering 409,761 356,201 1,396,436 1,331,667 Total operating expenses before impairment 2,174,880 2,042,251 7,245,123 6,368,487 Impairment of resalable software license rights - (6,957,516 ) - (6,957,516 ) Operating loss (1,421,550 ) (9,134,075 ) (5,203,167 ) (13,519,720 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 3,741 11 30,649 154 Government grant – Paycheck Protection Program - - 340,819 - Interest expense (19,635 ) (395,818 ) (4,343,212 ) (1,069,134 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (499,076 ) - Total other income (expense) (15,894 ) (395,807 ) (4,470,820 ) (1,068,980 ) Net loss (1,437,444 ) (9,529,882 ) (9,673,987 ) (14,588,700 ) Deemed dividend from trigger of anti-dilution provision feature - - (112,686 ) - Net loss available to common stockholders $ (1,437,444 ) $ (9,529,882 ) (9,786,673 ) (14,588,700 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.18 ) $ (5.29 ) $ (2.08 ) $ (8.21 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic and Diluted 7,771,523 1,800,677 4,700,787 1,777,961

All BIO-key shares issued and outstanding for all periods reflect BIO-key’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which was effective November 20, 2020.