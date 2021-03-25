Atradius anticipates 26% increase in global bankruptcies this year
Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Phasing out of aid packages and the normalization
of the bankruptcy legislation expected to cause significant deterioration in
global insolvency outlook
Despite the deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the
expected spike in global bankruptcies did not occur. Globally the number of
bankruptcies fell by an estimated 14% in 2020 with some of the larger European
economies: Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, experiencing declines
of 14%, 17%, 40% and 27%. In the Netherlands, bankruptcies decreased by 17% in
2020, compared to the already low level in 2019.
