 

Atradius anticipates 26% increase in global bankruptcies this year

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Phasing out of aid packages and the normalization
of the bankruptcy legislation expected to cause significant deterioration in
global insolvency outlook

Despite the deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the
expected spike in global bankruptcies did not occur. Globally the number of
bankruptcies fell by an estimated 14% in 2020 with some of the larger European
economies: Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, experiencing declines
of 14%, 17%, 40% and 27%. In the Netherlands, bankruptcies decreased by 17% in
2020, compared to the already low level in 2019.

Turkey and Ireland were the only two countries examined where bankruptcies
increased last year. In Turkey, companies faced tighter financing conditions and
limited government support. In Ireland, the increase was only 1%.

Two factors can explain the striking trend of declining bankruptcies. Firstly,
many countries made changes to their insolvency regime in order to protect
companies from going bankrupt. Secondly, governments across the world have taken
fiscal measures to counteract the adverse economic effects of the pandemic and
support small businesses, in particular.

Increase in bankruptcies expected in all major regions worldwide

Despite the rollout of vaccines and positive growth figures, we expect a 26%
increase in bankruptcies at global level in 2021. An increase is expected in all
major regions and countries reviewed, except for Turkey, where bankruptcies were
already on the rise in 2020. The largest increases are expected in Australia,
France and Singapore.

These forecasts are mainly based on expectations of gradual phasing out of local
fiscal support measures and reopening of bankruptcy courts and proceedings.
Consequently, many companies that were rescued last year by the above mentioned
measures, will likely file for bankruptcy in 2021. It is worth mentioning that
the countries with the highest expected increase in insolvencies in percentage
terms this year are most likely the ones with unusually low insolvencies in
2020.

Bankruptcy levels expected to remain high at the end of 2021

Bankruptcy levels in almost all countries examined - except for Germany, Greece,
New Zealand and Romania - are expected to be higher at the end of 2021 than
before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain and the Netherlands are
among the countries forecast to experience the largest increase in bankruptcies,
taking together the forecast of 2020 and 2021. This is due to a relatively
strong reaction of bankruptcies to GDP fluctuations traditionally observed in
these countries.

Theo Smid, Senior Economist at Atradius, commented on the report: "Three forces
are expected to shape global insolvencies development in 2021: The strength and
breadth of economic growth this year, the gradual phasing out of government
stimulus and other support schemes, and whether temporary changes in bankruptcy
legislation reduced or just delayed filings. Their combined impact will greatly
influence actual insolvency numbers and trade credit risk in 2021 and 2022."

About Atradius

Atradius is a global provider of credit insurance, surety and collections
services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered
by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks
associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of
Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers in Spain and one
of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information
online at https://group.atradius.com/

Atradius Corporate Communications Christine Gerryn Tel.: +31 20 553 2047 E-mail: christine.gerryn@atradius.com
Tel.: +31 20 553 2047 E-mail: christine.gerryn@atradius.com
http://www.atradius.com/ Connect with Atradius on Social Media Twitter
https://twitter.com/atradius LinkedIn https://linkedin.com/company/atradius
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/atradiusgroup



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/Atradius_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/65832/4873310
OTS: Atradius N.V.


