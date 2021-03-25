Atradius anticipates 26% increase in global bankruptcies this year

Amsterdam (ots/PRNewswire) - Phasing out of aid packages and the normalization

of the bankruptcy legislation expected to cause significant deterioration in

global insolvency outlook



Despite the deep recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the

expected spike in global bankruptcies did not occur. Globally the number of

bankruptcies fell by an estimated 14% in 2020 with some of the larger European

economies: Spain, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, experiencing declines

of 14%, 17%, 40% and 27%. In the Netherlands, bankruptcies decreased by 17% in

2020, compared to the already low level in 2019.





Turkey and Ireland were the only two countries examined where bankruptciesincreased last year. In Turkey, companies faced tighter financing conditions andlimited government support. In Ireland, the increase was only 1%.Two factors can explain the striking trend of declining bankruptcies. Firstly,many countries made changes to their insolvency regime in order to protectcompanies from going bankrupt. Secondly, governments across the world have takenfiscal measures to counteract the adverse economic effects of the pandemic andsupport small businesses, in particular.Increase in bankruptcies expected in all major regions worldwideDespite the rollout of vaccines and positive growth figures, we expect a 26%increase in bankruptcies at global level in 2021. An increase is expected in allmajor regions and countries reviewed, except for Turkey, where bankruptcies werealready on the rise in 2020. The largest increases are expected in Australia,France and Singapore.These forecasts are mainly based on expectations of gradual phasing out of localfiscal support measures and reopening of bankruptcy courts and proceedings.Consequently, many companies that were rescued last year by the above mentionedmeasures, will likely file for bankruptcy in 2021. It is worth mentioning thatthe countries with the highest expected increase in insolvencies in percentageterms this year are most likely the ones with unusually low insolvencies in2020.Bankruptcy levels expected to remain high at the end of 2021Bankruptcy levels in almost all countries examined - except for Germany, Greece,New Zealand and Romania - are expected to be higher at the end of 2021 thanbefore the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain and the Netherlands areamong the countries forecast to experience the largest increase in bankruptcies,taking together the forecast of 2020 and 2021. This is due to a relativelystrong reaction of bankruptcies to GDP fluctuations traditionally observed inthese countries.Theo Smid, Senior Economist at Atradius, commented on the report: "Three forcesare expected to shape global insolvencies development in 2021: The strength andbreadth of economic growth this year, the gradual phasing out of governmentstimulus and other support schemes, and whether temporary changes in bankruptcylegislation reduced or just delayed filings. Their combined impact will greatlyinfluence actual insolvency numbers and trade credit risk in 2021 and 2022."