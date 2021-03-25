Exiger Appoints The Honorable Ellen Lord, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, as Advisory Board Chair and Strategic Advisor

Former DoD Acquisition Chief and Critical Infrastructure expert brings deep expertise from government and private sector to advance Exiger's mission in industrial base security

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the global market leader in technology-enabled compliance and risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of The Honorable Ellen Lord as Chair of Exiger's Advisory Board and Strategic Senior Advisor. Having most recently served as the first Under Secretary for Acquisition & Sustainment at the Department of Defense (DoD), Ms. Lord will advise Exiger's senior leadership on securing the U.S. industrial base by drawing on her experience overseeing defense programs and protecting critical infrastructure in both private sector and government executive level positions. Ms. Lord's expertise will empower Exiger to continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients across companies and government agencies that are tackling the increasingly complex threat landscape of third-party and supply chain risk.