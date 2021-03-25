 

Exiger Appoints The Honorable Ellen Lord, Former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, as Advisory Board Chair and Strategic Advisor

Former DoD Acquisition Chief and Critical Infrastructure expert brings deep expertise from government and private sector to advance Exiger's mission in industrial base security

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the global market leader in technology-enabled compliance and risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of The Honorable Ellen Lord as Chair of Exiger's Advisory Board and Strategic Senior Advisor. Having most recently served as the first Under Secretary for Acquisition & Sustainment at the Department of Defense (DoD), Ms. Lord will advise Exiger's senior leadership on securing the U.S. industrial base by drawing on her experience overseeing defense programs and protecting critical infrastructure in both private sector and government executive level positions. Ms. Lord's expertise will empower Exiger to continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to clients across companies and government agencies that are tackling the increasingly complex threat landscape of third-party and supply chain risk.

As the former DoD acquisition chief, Ms. Lord led the Department of Defense's personnel, policy and processes for acquisition of products and services, as well as supply chain security and resiliency for the defense industrial base. Notably, she has been recognized for addressing cyber vulnerabilities and incorporating an aggressive cybersecurity posture into acquisition policy. With extensive Executive experience across aerospace and defense, Ms. Lord's international and domestic expertise spans government and industry in equal measure. Ms. Lord served as President and CEO of Textron Systems, a subsidiary of the Textron Company. She was also the former Vice Chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association, Director of the U.S. – India Business Council and served as a Trustee on the Board of the U.S. Naval Institute Foundation. Ms. Lord's background in managing high-growth, mission critical programs will help Exiger to meet the needs of a transforming market. The increased urgency of supply chain security has driven - from microchip shortages to counterfeit PPE – an unprecedented demand for tools that can provide transparency, risk identification and mitigation capabilities across all global industries. The House Armed Services Committee Defense Critical Supply Chain Task Force, the President's Executive Order on America's Supply Chains, and The United Kingdom's National Security and Investment Bill are just a few examples of how the U.S. and its allied partners are sounding the alarm on supply chain security; Exiger's award-winning tools are uniquely positioned to help grapple with these multifaceted issues.

